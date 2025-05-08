Imo: Police demotes officer for brutalising middle-aged man

The Imo State Police Command, on Wednesday said it has demoted a sergeant, Anayo Ekezie over an incident of assault.

This was sequel to a video of some policemen assaulting a man along the Owerri-Aba road which had gone viral recently.

Spokesman of the Imo police command, Henry Okoye, confirmed that the cops had been identified and subjected to orderly room trial.

He stated that the three policemen involved were found culpable, adding that Ekezie was demoted to the rank of corporal, while the two others were reprimanded.

“The Imo State Police Command, in response to a viral video showing police officers assaulting a man along the Owerri-Aba Road, has identified the officers involved and initiated disciplinary action.

“The officers are Inspector Ofem Obongha, Inspector Obinna Okereke, and Sergeant Anayo Ekezie, all from the Safer Highway Unit.

“Following a review of the video, the command conducted an orderly room trial in line with Nigeria Police Force disciplinary procedures.

“Sergeant Anayo Ekezie was found guilty of using his issued smoke gunner in the assault and has been demoted to the rank of Corporal.

“Inspectors Obongha and Okereke were severely reprimanded for failing to exercise proper supervisory control, which allowed the unprofessional conduct to occur.

“The Commissioner of Police CP Aboki Danjuma condemned the officers’ actions, describing them as a breach of the Force’s Code of Conduct and human rights standards.

“He reiterated the zero-tolerance policy for police misconduct and promised appropriate action for those found guilty,” he submitted.

