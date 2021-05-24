The Imo State police command said its operatives on Thursday May 20 arrested three members of a syndicate who had been on the run for series of cyber crimes they had committed within Imo and neighbouring states.

The suspects, Chidiebere Nwaguma, 23; Chukwuemeka Johnson, 20, and Maduka Vincent, 22, were arrested along Amakohia Owerri/Orlu Road, Owerri, in a Lexus 350 RX car with registration number GGE 966 GP, suspected to have been bought with the proceeds of crime.

The suspects confessed to have defrauded many unsuspecting members of the public.

According to a statement by the police public relations officer, SP Bala Elkana, three laptops, three IPhones used in perpetrating the fraud, and some wraps of substances suspected to be Indian Hemp were recovered from them.

The Commissioner of Police, Imo State, Abutu Yaro, has directed that the suspects be charged to court.