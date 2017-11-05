Imo, Ogun, Kano top list of Buhari’s appointees as Presidency releases detailed list

South West Nigeria took the lion share of the appointments made so far by President Muhammadu Buhari since he took office on May 29, 2015.

And for the South West, Ogun State, from where the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, hails, is at the top of the list.

According to a list of 159 appointments provided by the Presidency on Saturday, South West Nigeria took 38, followed by the North West, Buhari’s region, which took 30.

The North East and South East took 23 slots each, while North Central took 21 and South South 22.

The figures and names were provided in response to allegations that President Buhari had favoured the Northern part of the country in the appointments announced so far.

The publication proved the contrary.

Rather the South of Nigeria accounted for 83 of the posts, while the North took 74.

The article was published by Business Day, which alleged that “81 of Buhari’s 100 appointees are Northerners”.

The list from the Presidency was released by the President’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, in Abuja on Saturday.

The list:

1 Tukur Buratai Chief of Army Staff North East

2 Babagana Monguno National Security Adviser North East

3 Abubakar Lawal Aide de Camp North West

4 Femi Adesina Special Adviser Media and Publicity South West

5 Garba Shehu SSA. Media and Publicity North West Wrongly identified as SA

6 Sunday Dare EC, NCC South West Not included with board members

7 Lawal Kazaure State Chief of Protocol North West

8 Ahmed Idris Accountant General North West

9 Antony Ayine Auditor General South South

10 Abayomi Olonishakin Chief of Defence Staff South West

11 Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas Chief of Naval Staff South South

12 Sadique Abubakar Chief of Air Staff North East

13 Monday Morgan Chief Defence Intel North Central

14 Lawal Daura DG, State Security Services North West

15 Mahmood Yakubu INEC Chairman North East

16 Hadiza Bala Usman MD, NPA North West

17 Paul Boroh SA, Niger Delta Amnesty South South

18 Dakuku Peterside DG, NIMASA South South

19 Sen Olabiyi Durojaiye Chairman NCC South West

20 Umaru Dambatta Chief Executive, NCC North West

21 Babatunde Fowler Chairman, FIRS South West

22 Maikanti Baru GMD, NNPC North East

23 Boss Mustapha SGF North East

24 Abba Kyari Chief of Staff North East

25 Ade Ipaye Deputy Chief of Staff South West Not included with board members

26 Hameed Ali CG, Nigerian Customs North West

27 Mohammed Babandede CG, Nigerian Immigration North Central

28 Ita Enang SSA, National Assembly South South

29 Suleiman Kawu SSA, National Assembly North West

30 Babafemi Ojodu SA Political South West Not included with team members

31 Adeyemi Dipeolu SA Economy South West Not included with board members

32 Ahmed Lawan Kuru MD, AMCON North East

33 Mohammed Kari Insurance Commission North East

34 Ibrahim Magu Acting Chairman EFCC North East

35 Abike Dabiri SSA, Diaspora South West

36 Abdullahi Muhammadu CG. NSCDS North Central

37 Winifred Oyo-Ita Head of Service South South

38 Aishah Ahmad Deputy Gov. CBN North Central

39 Mary Ekpere DG, NCWD South South

40 Funso Doherty DG, PENCOM South West

41 Dikko AbdulRahman Chairman, BOI North East

42 Olukayode Pitan MD, BOI South West Not included with board members

43 Mr Adebayo Somefun MD, NSITF South West

44 Kemi Nelson ED, NSITF South West

45 Lady Azinge, Azuka Obiageli Ag. Registrar General, CAC South East

46 Ahmed Dangiwa MD, Federal M.Bank North West

47 Melville Ebo ED, Federal M.Bank South East

48 Dankane Abdullahi ED, Federal M.Bank North West

49 Alex Okoh DG, BPE South South

50 Ibrahim Goni CG, National Park North Central

51 Nasiru Ladan DG, NDE North Central

52 Saliu Alabi DG, MINILS North Central

53 Jeffery Barminas DG, RICT North East

54 Folarin Gbadebo Smith DG, NISER South West Wrongly Identified as Haruna Yerima

55 Mohammed Tukur Secretary FCC North East

56 Shettima Abba Chairman FCC North East

57 Tunde Irukera ES, CPC North Central Wrongly identified as CPP

58 Umar Gambo Jibrin ES, FCDA North East

59 Roli Bode George CEO, NDLEA North East Wrongly identified as Muhammad Abdullah

60 Garba Abari DG, NOA North East

61 Sule Kazaure DG, NYSC North West

62 Jelani Aliyu` DG, NADDC North West

63 Bayo Onanuga MD, NAN South West

64 Ibrahim Idris IG North Central

65 Ghaji Bello DG, NPC North East

66 Saleh Dunoma MD FAAN North East

67 USA Sadiq Dir Security, FAAN North West

68 Rabiu Yadudu Dir Operations, FAAN North West

69 Salisu Daura Dir Maintenance, FAAN North West

70 Nike Aboderin Dir Finance & Accounts FAAN South West Not included with board members

71 Norris Anozie Dir HR FAAN South East Not included with board members

72 Clifford Omozeghian Company Secretary, Legal Adviser FAAN South South Not included with board members

73 Rahimatu Aminu Aliyu ED, Federal Mortgage Bank North West

74 Melville Ebo ED, Federal Mortgage Bank South East Not included with board members

75 Julie Okah – Donli DG, NAPTIP South South

76 Bello Rabiu COO NNPC North West Not included with board members

77 Henry Ikem Obih COO NNPC South East

78 Bello Gusau ES PTDF North Central

79 Isiaka Abdulrazak CFO NNPNorth Central

80 Isa Inuwa COO NNPC North West

81 Saidu Muhammad COO NNPC North West

82 Babatunde Adeniran COO NNPC South West

83 Anibor Kragha COO NNPC South South Not included with board members

84 Chidi Momah Secretary NNPC South East

85 Modecai Baba Ladan Dir DPR North Central duplicated

86 Eberechukwu Uneze ED, AMCON South East

87 Aminu Ismail ED, AMCON North West

88 Kola Ayeye ED, AMCON South West Not included with board member

89 Ishaq Oloyode Registrar, JAMB South West

90 Chidi Izuwah DG, ICRC South East

91 Bolaji Owasanoye ICPC South West

92 Lenrie Aina National Librarian South West

93 Charles Uwakwe NECO South East

94 Umaru Maza Maza Chair, REA North West

95 Damilola Ogunbiyi MD REA South West

96 Sanusi Ohiare ED, REA North Central

97 Yewande Odia ED, REA South West Not included with board members

98 Fola Akinkuotu MD, NAMA South West

99 Sani Abubakar Mashi DG, NiMet North West

100 Abdusalam Mohammed Rector, NCAT North Central

101 Akinola Olateru Commissioner, AIB South West

102 Abubakar Rasheed ES, NUC North West

103 Abdulkadir Umar ES, PPPRA North West

104 Elias Nwalem RMAFC South East

105 Marilyn Amobi NBET South East

106 Faisal Shuaib ES, NPHCDA North Central

107 Umaru Ibrahim NDIC North West Reconfirmed by Buhari Administration

108 Uja Tor Uja NCPC North Central

109 Isa Pantami DG, NITDA North East

110 Patience Oniha DG, DMO South South

111 Nnenna Akajemeli CEO, SERVICOM South East

112 Folasade Joseph MD, NAIC North Central

113 Cecilia Gaya DG, ASCON North East

114 Luci Ajayi ES, LITFMB South South

115 Lanre Gbajabiamila NLRC South West

116 Usman Abubakar NRC North West

117 Chiedu Ugbo MD, NDPHC South South Not included

119 Osita Okechukwu DG, VON South East Not included

120 Eze Duru Ihioma Chair, NPC South East

121 Bisi Adegbuyi Postmaster General, NIPOST South West Not included

122 Yewande Sadiku DG, NIPC South West Not included

123 Princess Gloria Akobundu CEO, NEPAD South South Not included

124 Olagunsoye Oyinlola Chairman, NIMC South West Not included

125 Umana Okon Umana Oil & Gas Free Zone South South Not included

126 Sharon Ikeazor DG, PTAD South East Not included

127 Ben Akabueze DG, Budget Office South East Wrongly identified as Aliyu Gusau

128 Yemi Kale DG,NBS South West Reconfirmed by Buhari Administratiom

129 Folorunsho Coker DG,NTDC South West Not included

130 Waziri Adio ES, NEITI South West Not included

131 Alh Adebayo Thomas DG Film and Censor’s Board South West Not included

132 Maryam Uwais SA Social Investment North Central Not included with board members

133 Jumoke Oduwole SSA Trade and Investment South West Not included with board member

134 Emeka Nwapa CHAIRMAN, CPC South East Not included with board members

135 Ife Oyedele ED, NDPHC South West Not included

136 Alhaji Ali Usman Chairman, PENCOM North West Not included

137 Manase Benga EC, PENCOM North Central Not included

138 Zaki Magawata EC, PENCOM North East Not included

139 Ben Oviosun EC, PENCOM South South Not included

140 Nyerere Ayim EC, PENCOM South East Not included

141 Sanusi Garba NERC COMMISSIONER North West Not included

142 Dafe C. Akpeneye NERC COMMISSIONER South South Not included

143 Nathan Rogers Shatti NERC COMMISSIONER North East Not included

144 Dr Moses Arigu NERC COMMISSIONER North Central Not included

145 Musiliu Olalekan Oseni, NERC COMMISSIONER South West Not included

146 Professor Frank N. Okafor NERC COMMISSIONER South East Not included

147 Ituah Ighodalo National Council of Privatisation South South Not included

148 O. Olaoye National Council of Privatisation South West Not included

149 Yinka Amosun FRCN (Lagos) South West Not included

150 Femi Odumosu Ogun Osun RBDA South West Not included

152 Jide Zeitlin Chair, NSIA South West Not included

153 Uche Orji CEO/MD, NSIA South East Not included

154 Stella Ojekwe-Onyejeli ED, NSIA South East Not included

155 Urum Kalu Eke NSIA South East Not included

156 Lois Laraba Machunga-Disu NSIA North Central Not included

157 Asue Ighodalo NSIA South South Not included

158 Halima Buba NSIA North East Not included

159 Bello Machido NSIA North West Not included.