Imo, Ogun, Kano top list of Buhari’s appointees as Presidency releases detailed list

South West Nigeria took the lion share of the appointments made so far by President Muhammadu Buhari since he took office on May 29, 2015.
And for the South West, Ogun State, from where the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, hails, is at the top of the list.
According to a list of 159 appointments provided by the Presidency on Saturday, South West Nigeria took 38, followed by the North West, Buhari’s region, which took 30.
The North East and South East took 23 slots each, while North Central took 21 and South South 22.
The figures and names were provided in response to allegations that President Buhari had favoured the Northern part of the country in the appointments announced so far.
The publication proved the contrary.
Rather the South of Nigeria accounted for 83 of the posts, while the North took 74.
The article was published by Business Day, which alleged that “81 of Buhari’s 100 appointees are Northerners”.
The list from the Presidency was released by the President’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, in Abuja on Saturday.
The list:
1 Tukur Buratai Chief of Army Staff North East
2 Babagana Monguno National Security Adviser North East
3 Abubakar Lawal Aide de Camp North West
4 Femi Adesina Special Adviser Media and Publicity South West
5 Garba Shehu SSA. Media and Publicity North West Wrongly identified as SA
6 Sunday Dare EC, NCC South West Not included with board members
7 Lawal Kazaure State Chief of Protocol North West
8 Ahmed Idris Accountant General North West
9 Antony Ayine Auditor General South South
10 Abayomi Olonishakin Chief of Defence Staff South West
11 Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas Chief of Naval Staff South South
12 Sadique Abubakar Chief of Air Staff North East
13 Monday Morgan Chief Defence Intel North Central
14 Lawal Daura DG, State Security Services North West
15 Mahmood Yakubu INEC Chairman North East
16 Hadiza Bala Usman MD, NPA North West
17 Paul Boroh SA, Niger Delta Amnesty South South
18 Dakuku Peterside DG, NIMASA South South
19 Sen Olabiyi Durojaiye Chairman NCC South West
20 Umaru Dambatta Chief Executive, NCC North West
21 Babatunde Fowler Chairman, FIRS South West
22 Maikanti Baru GMD, NNPC North East
23 Boss Mustapha SGF North East
24 Abba Kyari Chief of Staff North East
25 Ade Ipaye Deputy Chief of Staff South West Not included with board members
26 Hameed Ali CG, Nigerian Customs North West
27 Mohammed Babandede CG, Nigerian Immigration North Central
28 Ita Enang SSA, National Assembly South South
29 Suleiman Kawu SSA, National Assembly North West
30 Babafemi Ojodu SA Political South West Not included with team members
31 Adeyemi Dipeolu SA Economy South West Not included with board members
32 Ahmed Lawan Kuru MD, AMCON North East
33 Mohammed Kari Insurance Commission North East
34 Ibrahim Magu Acting Chairman EFCC North East
35 Abike Dabiri SSA, Diaspora South West
36 Abdullahi Muhammadu CG. NSCDS North Central
37 Winifred Oyo-Ita Head of Service South South
38 Aishah Ahmad Deputy Gov. CBN North Central
39 Mary Ekpere DG, NCWD South South
40 Funso Doherty DG, PENCOM South West
41 Dikko AbdulRahman Chairman, BOI North East
42 Olukayode Pitan MD, BOI South West Not included with board members
43 Mr Adebayo Somefun MD, NSITF South West
44 Kemi Nelson ED, NSITF South West
45 Lady Azinge, Azuka Obiageli Ag. Registrar General, CAC South East
46 Ahmed Dangiwa MD, Federal M.Bank North West
47 Melville Ebo ED, Federal M.Bank South East
48 Dankane Abdullahi ED, Federal M.Bank North West
49 Alex Okoh DG, BPE South South
50 Ibrahim Goni CG, National Park North Central
51 Nasiru Ladan DG, NDE North Central
52 Saliu Alabi DG, MINILS North Central
53 Jeffery Barminas DG, RICT North East
54 Folarin Gbadebo Smith DG, NISER South West Wrongly Identified as Haruna Yerima
55 Mohammed Tukur Secretary FCC North East
56 Shettima Abba Chairman FCC North East
57 Tunde Irukera ES, CPC North Central Wrongly identified as CPP
58 Umar Gambo Jibrin ES, FCDA North East
59 Roli Bode George CEO, NDLEA North East Wrongly identified as Muhammad Abdullah
60 Garba Abari DG, NOA North East
61 Sule Kazaure DG, NYSC North West
62 Jelani Aliyu` DG, NADDC North West
63 Bayo Onanuga MD, NAN South West
64 Ibrahim Idris IG North Central
65 Ghaji Bello DG, NPC North East
66 Saleh Dunoma MD FAAN North East
67 USA Sadiq Dir Security, FAAN North West
68 Rabiu Yadudu Dir Operations, FAAN North West
69 Salisu Daura Dir Maintenance, FAAN North West
70 Nike Aboderin Dir Finance & Accounts FAAN South West Not included with board members
71 Norris Anozie Dir HR FAAN South East Not included with board members
72 Clifford Omozeghian Company Secretary, Legal Adviser FAAN South South Not included with board members
73 Rahimatu Aminu Aliyu ED, Federal Mortgage Bank North West
74 Melville Ebo ED, Federal Mortgage Bank South East Not included with board members
75 Julie Okah – Donli DG, NAPTIP South South
76 Bello Rabiu COO NNPC North West Not included with board members
77 Henry Ikem Obih COO NNPC South East
78 Bello Gusau ES PTDF North Central
79 Isiaka Abdulrazak CFO NNPNorth Central
80 Isa Inuwa COO NNPC North West
81 Saidu Muhammad COO NNPC North West
82 Babatunde Adeniran COO NNPC South West
83 Anibor Kragha COO NNPC South South Not included with board members
84 Chidi Momah Secretary NNPC South East
85 Modecai Baba Ladan Dir DPR North Central duplicated
86 Eberechukwu Uneze ED, AMCON South East
87 Aminu Ismail ED, AMCON North West
88 Kola Ayeye ED, AMCON South West Not included with board member
89 Ishaq Oloyode Registrar, JAMB South West
90 Chidi Izuwah DG, ICRC South East
91 Bolaji Owasanoye ICPC South West
92 Lenrie Aina National Librarian South West
93 Charles Uwakwe NECO South East
94 Umaru Maza Maza Chair, REA North West
95 Damilola Ogunbiyi MD REA South West
96 Sanusi Ohiare ED, REA North Central
97 Yewande Odia ED, REA South West Not included with board members
98 Fola Akinkuotu MD, NAMA South West
99 Sani Abubakar Mashi DG, NiMet North West
100 Abdusalam Mohammed Rector, NCAT North Central
101 Akinola Olateru Commissioner, AIB South West
102 Abubakar Rasheed ES, NUC North West
103 Abdulkadir Umar ES, PPPRA North West
104 Elias Nwalem RMAFC South East
105 Marilyn Amobi NBET South East
106 Faisal Shuaib ES, NPHCDA North Central
107 Umaru Ibrahim NDIC North West Reconfirmed by Buhari Administration
108 Uja Tor Uja NCPC North Central
109 Isa Pantami DG, NITDA North East
110 Patience Oniha DG, DMO South South
111 Nnenna Akajemeli CEO, SERVICOM South East
112 Folasade Joseph MD, NAIC North Central
113 Cecilia Gaya DG, ASCON North East
114 Luci Ajayi ES, LITFMB South South
115 Lanre Gbajabiamila NLRC South West
116 Usman Abubakar NRC North West
117 Chiedu Ugbo MD, NDPHC South South Not included
119 Osita Okechukwu DG, VON South East Not included
120 Eze Duru Ihioma Chair, NPC South East
121 Bisi Adegbuyi Postmaster General, NIPOST South West Not included
122 Yewande Sadiku DG, NIPC South West Not included
123 Princess Gloria Akobundu CEO, NEPAD South South Not included
124 Olagunsoye Oyinlola Chairman, NIMC South West Not included
125 Umana Okon Umana Oil & Gas Free Zone South South Not included
126 Sharon Ikeazor DG, PTAD South East Not included
127 Ben Akabueze DG, Budget Office South East Wrongly identified as Aliyu Gusau
128 Yemi Kale DG,NBS South West Reconfirmed by Buhari Administratiom
129 Folorunsho Coker DG,NTDC South West Not included
130 Waziri Adio ES, NEITI South West Not included
131 Alh Adebayo Thomas DG Film and Censor’s Board South West Not included
132 Maryam Uwais SA Social Investment North Central Not included with board members
133 Jumoke Oduwole SSA Trade and Investment South West Not included with board member
134 Emeka Nwapa CHAIRMAN, CPC South East Not included with board members
135 Ife Oyedele ED, NDPHC South West Not included
136 Alhaji Ali Usman Chairman, PENCOM North West Not included
137 Manase Benga EC, PENCOM North Central Not included
138 Zaki Magawata EC, PENCOM North East Not included
139 Ben Oviosun EC, PENCOM South South Not included
140 Nyerere Ayim EC, PENCOM South East Not included
141 Sanusi Garba NERC COMMISSIONER North West Not included
142 Dafe C. Akpeneye NERC COMMISSIONER South South Not included
143 Nathan Rogers Shatti NERC COMMISSIONER North East Not included
144 Dr Moses Arigu NERC COMMISSIONER North Central Not included
145 Musiliu Olalekan Oseni, NERC COMMISSIONER South West Not included
146 Professor Frank N. Okafor NERC COMMISSIONER South East Not included
147 Ituah Ighodalo National Council of Privatisation South South Not included
148 O. Olaoye National Council of Privatisation South West Not included
149 Yinka Amosun FRCN (Lagos) South West Not included
150 Femi Odumosu Ogun Osun RBDA South West Not included
152 Jide Zeitlin Chair, NSIA South West Not included
153 Uche Orji CEO/MD, NSIA South East Not included
154 Stella Ojekwe-Onyejeli ED, NSIA South East Not included
155 Urum Kalu Eke NSIA South East Not included
156 Lois Laraba Machunga-Disu NSIA North Central Not included
157 Asue Ighodalo NSIA South South Not included
158 Halima Buba NSIA North East Not included
159 Bello Machido NSIA North West Not included.