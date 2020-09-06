Emmanuel Okewulonu on Saturday emerged winner of the Peoples Democratic Party primaries for Imo North Senatorial District by-election.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the Imo North Senatorial District by-election has been slated for October 31 by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

Chuba Oramisi, Chairman of the PDP National Electoral Committee, while announcing the results, said Okewulonu polled 609 votes, while his closest rival, Patrick Ndubueze, got 27 votes.

Oramisi further stated that the total accredited voters was 659, with 23 votes voided and the total valid votes was 636.

He commended Okewulonu for his emergence, while also applauding the delegates for their peaceful disposition.

NAN reports that the primaries was monitored by the Independent National Electoral Commission.