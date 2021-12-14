Imo monarch freed, other still in captivity as security agents nab 30 suspected kidnappers

One of the two traditional rulers kidnapped by gunmen in Okigwe Local Government Area of Imo State on Sunday, Acho Ndukwe of Ihube autonomous community, has been freed by security agents.

The Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma, confirmed this development when he spoke with newsmen on Monday.

Uzodinma spoke in Owerri at the parade of no fewer than 30 kidnappers nabbed by the security agents during the operation to free the traditional rulers.

However, the joint security team could not effect the release of the monarch of Ihitte Ihube autonomous community, Paul Ogbu, during the raid on the camps of the suspected kidnappers in Orsu Local Government Area and Uli community in Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra State.

Both traditional rulers were abducted on Friday, with the kidnappers setting their palaces on fire.

Uzodinma said the arrests were a sign the new strategy for combating insecurity in the state was working.

He said the rescue effort and arrest of the suspects was the combined efforts of the Department of State Services, Nigerian Army, Nigerian Navy, Nigeria Police and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps.

He said: “I want to commend the security agencies in Imo State, the DSS, the army, the navy, the police, the civil defence, all of them, for putting their heads together and making sure that, at least, Imo people come home to celebrate Christmas.

“It has been been a great thing of worry, wondering how entire local governments like Orsu local government would be abandoned in the hands of criminals and cannibals.

“From what we have seen, you will agree with me that these are criminals and bandits who have no future, no plan, who are killing human beings and roasting human beings, eating human beings, cannibals.

“How else are we supposed to treat these kinds of idiots, if not to ensure that the law takes its course.

“Oftentimes we discuss our strategies and before they will be implemented, it is foiled by the group.

“Because of mutual suspicion, we have agreed to only discuss at the end of every operation.

“I don’t want to encourage security agencies to tell anybody how they intend to continue this fight.

“But I know the new strategy is working and my government will give them every support they need to ensure that there is peace in Imo State and then Imo people will be better off for it.”