Imo/Kogi Governorship Poll: Ganduje congratulates Uzodimma, Ododo

Abdullahi Ganduje, the All Progressives Congress National Chairman has congratulated Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo over his re-election in Saturday’s governorship poll.

Ganduje said this in a statement signed by Edwin Olofu, his Chief Press Secretary, in Abuja.

He also expressed happiness with the overwhelming support exhibited by the Kogi State electorate in electing Alhaji Ahmed Ododo in the state’s governorship poll.

He said the electoral feats of both Uzodimma and Ododo reinforced the fact that Nigerians were well at home with the APC.

He added that the victory of the APC in both states underlined the fact that the citizenry was appreciative of the delivery of democracy dividends by Gov. Uzodinma of Imo and the outgoing Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi.

Ganduje said: “What gladdens me about the victory of the APC in both Kogi and Imo states is that Nigerians are appreciative of good governance and they want continuity in peace and sustainable growth in their states.

“As a progressive party, we will always live up to our promises to deliver good governance.

“The people of Imo and Kogi States can be rest assured that Uzodimma would sustain his developmental strides in the state while Ododo would consolidate the enviable legacies of Gov. Bello.”

While congratulating both Uzodinma and Ododo over their landmark victory, Ganduje urged members of the opposition political parties to accept their defeat in good faith.

He added: “You are true democrats. The truth is that we are all winners at the end of the day, without a viable opposition, there won’t be contestations and democracy.

“I urge you to join hands with Uzodimma and the incoming governor of Kogi, Ahmed Ododo in the task of moving your respective states forward.

“You all fought a good battle, as the saying goes, there will always be another chance to test your level of acceptability among the electorate.”

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Uzodimma scored 540,308 votes to defeat the Peoples Democratic Party candidate, Samuel Anyanwu, who polled 71,503 votes to place second.

The Labour Party governorship candidate, Athan Achonu, came third with 64,081 votes.

Ododo won the Kogi State governorship election with 446,237 votes, defeating his closest rival, Alhaji Murtala Ajaka of the Social Democratic Party, who got 259,052, while Senator Dino Melaye of the Peoples Democratic Party polled 46,362 votes.