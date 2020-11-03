The Judicial Commission of Inquiry into Police Brutality and Related Extra-Judicial killings has received only two petitions.

Justice Florence Duruoha-Igwe, Chairperson of the commission, made this known during the inaugural sitting on Tuesday in Owerri.

”It is regrettable that in spite of all the efforts toward publicity, only two petitions have been submitted.

”I hope that aggrieved citizens of the state would avail themselves the opportunity to ventilate their grievances,” she said.

The chairperson however, warned that if no new petitions are submitted after two weeks, the commission would be forced to cease sitting.

”The commission has been given six weeks within which to conclude its assignment. I urge all concerned to cooperate with us,” he said.

According to her, unnecessary adjournments will not be entertained, adding that the commission would receive and investigate complaints, evaluate evidence presented and draw conclusions as to validity of complaints.

The chairman also said the panel would determine officers responsible for the brutality, recommend compensation and other remedial measures where appropriate.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the commission which is made up of 16 members, is also expected to identify all those who have made claims of police brutality, investigate them and make appropriate recommendations, including possible compensations and sanctions.

The panel is also to examine existing police structures in the country, including the remuneration regime and make recommendations for comprehensive reforms in the police to ensure effective and efficient service delivery.”