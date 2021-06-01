The Lagos State Police Command has rearrested one Oyemachi Maduabuchi, 34, who escaped from the Owerri Correctional Centre, Imo State, after the jail break that occurred on April 5, 2021.

Maduabuchi fled Owerri on the April 5, 2021, moved to his village, Fegge, in Onitsha, Anambra State, to meet his mother, who later linked him up with his elder sister, Amarachi Maduabuchi, of Customs Bus Stop, Ijegun, Lagos.

The sister thereafter invited him to Lagos on April 19, 2021.

According to a statement by the Lagos State Police Command’s spokesman, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the suspect was kept in the sister’s house where she used to lead him to church for special deliverance service.

After a vigil on April 20, 2021 at the Bride Assembly Church, Ijesha Area of Lagos State, the suspect allegedly stole the SIM and the memory cards of a member (name withheld) of the church before he was eventually arrested and the stolen items recovered from him.

Adejobi added: “In the course of police investigation, it was revealed that the suspect had been standing trial since 2009 for conspiracy, armed robbery and arson before Justice Nna Amadi of Ngbidi High Court 1, Ngbidi, in Imo State.

“The suspect has confessed to the crime while the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, Hakeem Odumosu, has directed that the suspect should be handed over to the Nigerian Correctional Service for further investigation and necessary action.”

Odumosu has assured the general public that the command will not relent in its efforts in making the state safe and peaceful for all.