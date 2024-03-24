Imo: Gory photos as gunmen kill policemen, blow up patrol van

Gunmen on Saturday attacked a police patrol team along Old Garaki Road, Okigwe in Imo State, killing two of the policemen on duty.

The spokesman of the Imo State Police Command, Henry Okoye, confirmed the incident to newsmen on Saturday.

According to the Police Public Relations Officer, the operatives were those of the Mobile Police Force 18, located in Owerri, the Imo State capital.

Okoye said: “The Commissioner of Police, Imo State Command, CP Aboki Danjuma, has condemned the attack and gruesome murder of personnel of Mopol 18, Owerri by gunmen suspected to be members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra and its armed affiliate Eastern Security Network.

“The officers were ambushed in the early hours of today, 23/03/2024, while on patrol duties along old Gariki Road, Okigwe by the disgruntled elements who threw dynamite on the officer’s patrol vehicle and engaged them in a protracted gunfight.

“In the process, two officers paid the ultimate price while four others survived the attack.

“On receipt of the ugly incident, the Commissioner of Police, Imo State Command, CP Aboki Danjuma, alongside Commander Mopol 18 and 64, immediately led operatives of the Command’s Special Tactical Unit to the crime scene for on-the-spot assessment and tasked the operatives to go all out in synergy with other security agencies and hunt down the hoodlums responsible for the attack.

“More so, CP Aboki Danjuma has mandated the Assistant Commissioner of Police in charge Okigwe, the DPO, and other Tactical units deployed in Okigwe to embark on visibility patrol, intelligence-led raids of criminal hideouts, and place watertight security to forestall any future occurrence.

“While empathizing with the families, friends, and loved ones of the deceased officers, the Commissioner of Police reiterates in strong terms that the command under his watch would not condone any form of attack on security personnel in the state.

“He assures them that the Command would leave no stone unturned in ensuring the perpetrators of this dastardly act are all arrested and made to face the full wrath of the law.”