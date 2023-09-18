Imo FA honour ex-Falcons’ star, Oparanozie

The Imo State Football Association (ISFA), has conferred former Super Falcons striker, Desire Oparanozie with honorary membership of the association.“Over the weekend,

I was conferred as an honorary member of the Imo State Football Association.“Special appreciation to the Imo State FA Chairman and its executive committee members for such an honour.“A recognition I do no take for granted.

READ ALSO:

FRSC Corps Marshal commiserates with families of personnel killed in service

Police raid troubled area as rival cult groups clash in Ogun

Bayelsa 2023: PDP youth leader, top aides to Governor Diri dump PDP

Long live Imo State,” she prayed on her Twitter handle.The erstwhile striker, who played for Wuhan Jianghan University in the Chinese Women’s Super League, opted to end her professional football career on Wednesday.Oparanozie was a regular member of the Nigerian national team since 2010, participating in the FIFA Women’s World Cup tournaments of 2011, 2015, 2019 and 2023.