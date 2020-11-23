The Inspector-General of Police, Muhammad Adamu has admonished officers and men of Imo Command not to be deterred by effect of #EndSARS violent protest, but to continue in the struggle against criminality.

The IGP spoke through the leader of Evaluation Team, DCP Patrick Atayero, on Monday in Owerri, who were on a two day assignment to evaluate the extent of damage done to police facilities in the state.

Adamu assured the Commissioner of Police in the state, Isaac Akinmoyede that they were not alone in the challenging time.

“You should not be deterred by the incidents of last few weeks, but continue in your quest in ensuring the safety and security of the people.

“We came to tell you that you are not left alone in this challenging period; we have taken inventories of the extent of damage in Imo and I assure you that government is handling the issue,’’ he said.

The IGP said the team did not only visit burnt police facilities but injured officers as well as others who lost their property to the protest.

Akinmoyede, in his remarks, thanked the IGP’s team for the efforts in completing the arduous assignment within a short period.

He commended the IGP for his support and morale boosting he demonstrated by his personal visit to Imo followed by the visit of the evaluation team.

The police commissioner said the visit was remarkable and assured the IG of added efforts in ensuring the security of Imo residents.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the team inspected 10 police Divisional Headquarters burnt during the protest and addressed the management team of Imo command.

Among the police divisions visited were; Orlu, Orji, Mbaitoli, Ngor-Okpala, Ehime-Mbano, Ahiazu-Mbaise, Aboh-Mbaise, Njaba and Anara among others.