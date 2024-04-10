Imo: Decomposing body of lawyer shot dead found inside bush

The Imo State Police Command says it has launched an investigation into the murder of another legal practitioner, Garricks Anyanwu, who was killed by assailants a week ago.

The spokesman of the Command, Henry Okoye, disclosed this in a telephone interview with the News Agency of Nigeria.

Okoye, an Assistant Superintendent of Police, who confirmed the incident, however, promised to make an official statement on the completion of investigation into the matter.

NAN, however, gathered that Anyawu was killed in his hometown of Orodo in Mbaitoli Local Government Area of the state by some suspected assassins.

His decomposing body was later discovered on April 5, 2024 in a bush.

A family source, who pleaded anonymity, simply said the deceased will be buried on April 10, 2024 and declined further comment.

NAN further gathered that members of the deceased family had approached the police with a sworn affidavit to recover his remains for immediate burial.

NAN recalls that a Magistrate, Nnaemeka Ugboma, the former Chairman, Obudiagwa Customary Court in Oguta Local Government Area of the state, was equally murdered by assailants.

Ugboma was shot dead by gunmen on February 2, 2023 while he was presiding over a court session.

The gunmen, who reportedly rode on motorcycles, were said to have shot and killed the 55-year-old magistrate after identifying him as their target.