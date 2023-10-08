Imo Commissioner hails sports writers for roles in sports development

The Imo Commissioner for Sports and Youth Development, Emeka Okonkwo, has hailed journalists for their quintessential role in the promotion and development of sports in the state.

Okoronkwo said this when he met with members of the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN) Imo chapter, in Owerri Saturday.

He thanked members of the association for their efforts towards sports development in the state and for the synergy existing between his office and the association.

He reiterated the importance of sports writers towards sports development, describing their role in projecting the state as important for sustainable development.

“We sincerely appreciate all you do, your role in the projection and development of sports in our dear state is commendable,” he said.

Okoronkwo hinted that although the state’s Heartland FC struggled in their first match of the season against Lobi Stars of Markudi, it was not going to be same in their next two away matches against Plateau United and Sunshine Stars of Akure.

He also expressed satisfaction at the performance of the state team at the National Youth Games in Asaba, pointing out that they did not go there to cheat, but rather to develop sports and promote young talents.

While commending all participants at the event, he gave kudos to the state’s Hockey Team, describing it as the best organised.

Also Read:

“By my assessment, we were the best,” Okoronkwo said.

The Chairman of SWAN in Imo, Everest Ezihe, thanked the commissioner for appreciating the role of the sports writers towards sports development and said that more was still to be done towards grassroots sports development in the state.

Among those present during the parley were the General Manager of Heartland FC, Promise Nwachukwu and the General Co-ordinator of the club, Casmir Mbachu.