Imo books Owerri hotels ahead of governorship poll

Ahead of the November 11 governorship election in Imo State, the state government has requested to occupy all hotel rooms in Owerri, the state capital.

The state Commissioner for Tourism, Jerry Egemba, stated this in a memo addressed to all Chief Executive Officers of all the hotels in the Owerri metropolis.

He said that the state government would pay for all the rooms in the hotels starting from November 4 to November 11.

The memo, dated October 25, requested all the CEOs of the hotels to forward the details of their hotels and accommodation bills on or before October 26 for payment by the state government.

The memo, titled: “Request for reservation of all your hotel rooms from November 4 to November 11, 2023,” read: “I wish to refer to the above subject and inform you that the Ministry of Tourism intends to rent and occupy all the rooms in your hotel no matter the size and classification from Saturday, November 4 to Saturday, November 11, 2023, at your usual cost per room for full occupation.

“I therefore request you to submit to my office before 12 noon, tomorrow Thursday, October 26, 2023, details of your accommodation bills for all the rooms covering the period for settlement.”