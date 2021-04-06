The Minister of Police Affairs, Alhaji Muhammad Dingyadi, has described Monday’s attack on security operatives and formations in Imo State as an act of terrorism.

In a statement on Tuesday by the Press Secretary to the Minister, Osaigbovo Ehisienmen, Dingyadi said the highly reprehensible attack was an act of declaration of hostility against the Nigerian state.

He condemned the attack in strong terms and called on leaders in the South-East and Nigeria in general to speak up against the seeming manifestation of terrorism in the region.

Other facilities attacked were the police command headquarters as well as the headquarters of the Nigerian Correctional Services in the state.

Dingyadi commended the Nigeria Police for the deployment of critical policing assets to Imo to fish out the perpetrators of the attack with a view to bringing them to justice.

He said the measures put in place by the police would be extended to the entire South East and its contiguous states in the South-South and North Central.