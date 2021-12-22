Imo Assembly Speaker donates salary to party loyalists in Imo

The Speaker of the Imo State House of Assembly, Kennedy Ibeh, has donated his entire salary to the six All Progressives Congress Youth Leaders in the six local governments in Imo North Senatorial District.

Ibeh gave the directive in a letter to the Clerk of the House, a copy of which was obtained by the News Agency of Nigeria.

The beneficiaries are the APC Youth Leaders in Obowo, Ihite-Uboma, Ehime-Mbano, Isiala-Mbano, Onuimo and Okigwe Local Government Areas.

Addressing party stakeholders on the development, Ibeh said the move was in fulfilment of his promise to the party.

He said: “I’m a party man.

“I believe in my party, the APC; I believe in uplifting the youths and keeping our party alive.

“This is one of the ways I can show appreciation and support for Governor Hope Uzodimma and his ‘3R’ agenda; this I believe will go a long way in deepening support for the governor.”

Ibeh said the new leadership of the assembly came on board with new attitude of sacrifice, adding that he would device other means to extend the gesture to other party faithful.

Ibeh commended the Deputy Speaker, Amara Iwuanyawu, for what he described as huge support for him, while also promising to always work in synergy with the executive arm for better legislative activities.

The state APC Chairman, MacDonald Ebere, in a brief reaction, commended the speaker for the huge sacrifice of donating his salary to party loyalists.

He said with the gesture, the speaker had set a new political record in Imo State.

Ebere said: “You are the best thing that ever happened to our party in recent times.

“You have shown great capacity since elected leader of the house.

“The government is happy with you, the party is proud of you.”