The Speaker of the Imo State House of Assembly, Dr. Collins Chiji (APC-Isiala Mbano), was on Friday impeached and removed from office.

He was impeached during a special sitting of the House presided over by the Deputy Speaker, Amarachi Iwuanyanwu (APC-Nwangele).

Paul Emeziem of Onuimo State Constituency was also elected the new Speaker and was sworn in by the Clerk of the House, Chinelo Emeghara, at the session.

The impeachment, motion moved by Ekene Nnodumele (APC-Orsu), and seconded by Michael Njoku (APC-Ihitte Uboma) cited gross incompetence, parliamentary ineptitude, financial impropriety and high handedness as reasons for the impeachment.

“We the undersigned representing over two-thirds majority of the members of the house do state our unequivocal resolution to remove Collins Chiji as the Speaker of the House for gross incompetence, parliamentary ineptitude, financial impropriety and high handedness.”

The motion was signed by 19 members of the Assembly.

Members present at the sitting were Amarachi Iwuanyanwu (Nwangele), Ekene Nnodumele (Orsu), Arthur Egwim (Ideato North), Emeka Nduka (Ehime Mbano) Kanayo Onyemaechi (Owerri West), Michael Njoku (Igitte Uboma), Uju Onwudiwe (Njaba), Ngozi Obiefule (Isu) and Paul Emeziem (Onuimo) all of APC.

Others were: Johnson Duru (Ideato South), Chigozie Nwaneri (Oru East), Uche Ogbuagu (Ikeduru), Kennedy Ibeh (Obowo), Tochi Okereke (Ngor Okpala) and Chidiebere Ogbunikpa (Okigwe), all also of APC.

The rest were the PDP Assemblymen: Okey Onyekamma (Mbaitoli), Frank Ugboma (Oguta), Solomon Anukam (Owerri Municipal), and Anyadike Nwosu (Ezinihitte).