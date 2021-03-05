The Speaker of the Imo State House of Assembly, Paul Emeziem (APC-Onuimo), has announced the removal of Uche Ogbuagu (APC-Ikeduru) as the Majority Leader of the House, with a replacement announced immediately.

The removal and replacement took place on Thursday during the plenary of the House.

The Speaker announced that Ogbuagu would be replaced by the Member representing Owerri West, Kanayo Njoku (APC).

He also said that All Progressives Congress members in the House declared support for the state Governor, Hope Uzodimma, for his “capacity and sagacity”.

Emeziem said: “After a meeting of the APC caucus of the Imo House of Assembly, the members declared unalloyed support for Governor Hope Uzodimma for his capacity and sagacity in the leadership of the APC and the state at large.

“We also want to notify the House that Uche Ogbuagu is now a former Majority Leader while Kanayo Onyemaechi is the current Majority Leader.”

The House adjourned sitting until March 9.