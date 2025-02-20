Imo Assembly recalls four suspended members

The Imo State House of Assembly has recalled four of its members suspended in July 2024.

The members, who were suspended for allegedly plotting to impeach the Speaker, Chike Olemgbe, were recalled on Thursday.

The members are Dominic Ezerioha (APC-Oru West), Samuel Otuibe (APC-Ahiazu Mbaise), Chidiebere Ogbunikpa (APC-Okigwe), and Henry Agbasonu (APC-Ezinihitte Mbaise).

The members were recalled after the consideration of a report of the House Committee on Ethics and Privileges, set up to investigate the allegation.

The report, which was considered at a Committee of the Whole House, stated that the members were invited by the committee during the investigation.

It also stated that the four legislators showed remorse and pleaded for leniency, and requested that they be recalled, promising to be of good conduct.

The report was adopted following a motion by Chisom Ojukwu (Nkwere) and seconded by Clinton Amadi (Owerri Municipality).

During the consideration of the report, Amadi supported the motion for their recall, especially since they had pledged to be of good conduct.

He also commended the house leadership for handling the matter with magnanimity.

Ojukwu said that lessons had been learnt, and commended the ethics and privileges committee for a good job.

In a remark, the Deputy Speaker, Amarachi Iwuanyanwu, commended the committee and the speaker for asserting the rules of the house.

Iwuanyanwu also expressed hope that measures to correct the alleged misconduct would serve as a warning to others who might have been inciting the affected members to take the action.

Kelechi Ofurum (Owerri North) urged other members to learn from the experience of the four members and avoid compromising situations.

Ikenna Ihezuo (Orlu) expressed gladness over the recall, while commending members who worked tirelessly to ensure that the suspended members were recalled, and the speaker for showing leniency.

The speaker, while reporting progress, announced that the members had been recalled, following votes in favour of the recommendations of the committee.

The News Agency of Nigeria recalls that the lawmakers were suspended on July 2, 2024 over an alleged plot to impeach the speaker.

