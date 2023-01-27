The Imo State Police Command has given details of how the Ward Chairman of the All Progressives Congress in Umucheke-Okwe, Onuimo Local Government Area of Imo State, Isaac Ihim, popularly known as Zako, was shot and killed on Wednesday.

The Public Relations Officer of the Command, Henry Okoye, disclosed this to newsmen in Owerri on Thursday.

In a statement, Okoye said: “On 25/01/2023 at about 0020hrs APC Ward Chairman of Umucheke-Okwe, Onuimo LGA of Imo State Isaac Ihim Zako Alias ‘m’ was dragged out from his house at Umucheke and murdered by gunmen after robbing him of his phone, ATM card and some amount of money.

“The Police detectives led by DPO Onuimo immediately visited the scene of the crime, recovered the deceased and deposited the corpse at the mortuary.

“Investigation is ongoing and efforts ate on top gear to arrest the perpetrators of the premeditated murder.

“Further development will be communicated to you.”