The Imo State Government says it will partner with its Abia State counterpart in the development of agriculture in the South Eastern part of Nigeria.

The Governor of Imo State, Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha, gave the hint during the flag-off of the 2019 farming season, held at the International Conference Center, Umuahia, Abia State on Tuesday.

Ihedioha, represented by his Deputy, Rt. Hon. Gerald Irona, assured the Abia State Government of the readiness of his government to partner with the Government and people of Abia State to deepen their collaboration in the area of agriculture in the region, while urging farmers in the region to take advantage of the opportunities created by the Bank of Agriculture to boost food production.

He said: “We are here to support the Abia State Government and the Bank of Agriculture in their bid to promote agriculture in the South Eastern part of Nigeria.

“We commend the efforts of the Abia State Government, under the leadership of Chief Okezie Ikpeazu, for introducing palm plantation, and the hope of exporting palm produce soon.

“I urge farmers to take advantage of the opportunity created by the Bank of Agriculture to access improved seedlings, loans and extension services.”

Continuing, Irona explained that the Imo State Government has put in place machinery to revitalize Adapalm Nigeria Limited, with a view to returning it to its lost glory, and ensuring sufficient production of palm produce for export, assuring that the era of earning foreign exchange from palm produce is back in Imo State.

He urged farmers in Abia State and the entire South Eastern part of the country to contact the Bank of Agriculture, while taking advantage of its facilities to boost agricultural production in the state and ensuring food sufficiency.

Highlights of the event included the symbolic joint planting of yam seedlings by Ikpeazu and Irona, kick-starting the farming season, and the launch of the new Bank of Agriculture building in Umuahia, meant to serve the entire South Eastern region of Nigeria, among others.

The event was attended by very important dignitaries, among whom were the Speaker, Abia State House of Assembly; representatives of Cross River and other South Eastern States Governors; Executive Director, Bank of Agriculture, Prof. G.O.C. Okenwa; Abia State Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Sir Johnson Onuigbo; Dr. John Kennedy Opara; Traditional Rulers; and Special Adviser to the Imo State Governor on inter Party Affairs, Hon. Jeff Ojinika.