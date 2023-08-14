A former member of the Imo House of Assembly, Ngozi Obiefule, has described Governor Hope Uzodimma’s choice of a female running mate as evidence of his commitment to gender balance.

Obiefule, a two-term representative of the Isu State constituency in Imo, said this while interacting with newsmen in Owerri Monday.

Uzodimma, candidate of the ruling APC for the November 11 governorship election in Imo, Saturday unveiled Nnedinma Ekomaru as his running mate.

Obiefule said that with zero women representation in the current Imo Assembly as constituted, the governor’s choice of Ekomaru was significant of his respect for gender equality and inclusivity.

She commended the governor for heeding the call for greater women’s participation in governance and called on politicians at all levels to toe the same path, in line with the National Gender Policy, demanding for 35 per cent affirmative action for women.

“By choosing a female running mate, Gov. Uzodimma has sent a clear message that he values the role of women in politics and recognises their ability to contribute effectively to the development and progress of the State.

“This decision will inspire and empower more women to actively engage in politics, ultimately leading to a more representative and equitable society, ” she said.

Obiefule added that as a Catholic faithful, Uzodimma’s choice of a Pentecostal in a chiefly Christian state, would give non Catholics a sense of accommodation.

She expressed confidence that more women would be given prominence and a greater sense of inclusion if Gov. Uzodimma eventually emerged winner of the election.

“In many ways, this decision is strategic and we hope it results in greater good for Imo people,” she said.