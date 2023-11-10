Imo 2023: PDP speaks on reported withdrawal of its candidate for Gov. Uzodimma

The Peoples Democratic Party has reacted to a video clip alleging the withdrawal of its candidate for the November 11, 2023 governorship election in Imo State, Senator Samuel Anyanwu.

The party reacted in a statement on Friday by its National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, in Abuja.

Ologunagba described the video as fake, barbaric and shameful.

He added that the malicious fake video was concocted by those who are not ready for fair and credible election, who have now resorted to the last minute underhand method after a failed attempt to get Anyanwu out of the way.

Ologunagba said: “What is even more alarming is that the makers of this fake video are so criminally minded as to attempt to make Nigerians believe that it was a news production of the TVC.

“Our Party commends the courage of the management of TVC in immediately disclaiming and condemning the fraudulent use of TVC name, logo and inscription.

“In an attempt to deceive the people of Imo State and ascribe legitimacy to the fake video.

“The PDP restates that our candidate, Anyanwu, is very much in the governorship race. The people of Imo should disregard the said video as it is completely false.”

Ologunagba called on the Independent National Electoral Commission to disqualify those involved in producing and circulating the fake video.

The act, according to him, constitutes a gross violation of the provisions of the Electoral Act, 2022, Nigerian Criminal Code and Cyber Crime Law.

The Eagle Online recalls that the voice in the video had credited Anyanwu with saying that he had withdrawn from the race for the incumbent and candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Governor Hope Uzodimma.

Allegedly speaking to his supporters in Owerri, Anyanwu was quoted to have said he has no doubt about the capacity of Governor Uzodimma to develop the state.

He said: “I have no doubt about the capacity of the Governor of the state to deliver dividends of democracy for the people of the state in the next four years.”