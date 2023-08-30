Imo 2023: PDP Governorship candidate pledges to curb insecurity if elected 

Candidate of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party in the upcoming Governorship election of Imo State, Senator Samuel Anyanwu, said he will create employment to curb insecurity if elected.

“Curbing insecurity in Imo is not by bombing or killing those involved in criminal acts, but by ensuring that unemployed youths in the state have things to do.

“If the people are gainfully employed, they will not have the time to engage in unlawful acts,’’ Anyanwu told newsmen in Abuja Wednesday.

He said if elected, he would grant full financial autonomy to the 27 local government councils in the state.

He added, however, that he would conduct proper monitoring of the councils’ allocations to ensure that the funds were used judiciously.

He decried the failure to conduct local government elections in more than three years in Imo and blamed the development for rising unemployment.

Anyanwu argued that if the 27 local government councils in Imo had elected Chairmen, deputy chairmen and councillors, unemployment would be reduced.

He promised he would also retrain teachers in the state and issue them licences to motivate them, if elected.

He explained that after the retraining, licences issued to errant teachers would be withdrawn.

Anyanwu also expressed dissatisfaction with the state of the health sector in Imo and said he would declare a state of emergency in the sector if elected.

He noted that Imo lacked enough medical doctors and assured that he would employ many doctors to boost healthcare delivery if he assumed office as governor.

The PDP candidate decried the indebtedness of Imo, which he put at N207 billion and said he would seek debt relief if elected.

He also assured women of getting 35 percent of appointments that he would make.

He promised to build satellite Government Houses in the three senatorial districts of the state to accommodate him on his visits and facilitate easy access for people to see him.

Anyanwu was two-term local government chairman, two-term member of the Imo State House of Assembly and PDP National Secretary in the past.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has fixed Saturday, November 11 for governorship election in Imo State, South East Nigeria