Imo 2023: Opposition fingered as hoodlums destroy APC campaign boards

In a disconcerting turn of events in the bustling heart of Owerri metropolis, the campaign materials of Governor Hope Uzodimma for the upcoming Imo State governorship election have reportedly fallen victim to a disturbing act of vandalism.

Opposition parties have been blamed for the destruction of the striking A-frame boards around the city’s streets.

The A-frame boards were strategically positioned throughout Owerri, serving as essential campaign tools to communicate the government’s achievements and programmes to the people of Imo State.

These visually appealing structures featured captivating designs and colourful messages that highlighted the accomplishments and future plans of the Uzodimma administration.

The campaign A-frame boards had received applause and praise from residents of the state, with some of them describing it as a welcome development, saying the All Progressives Congress candidate has again demonstrated his commitment to a nonviolent campaign ahead of the November 11 governorship election.

However, under the veil of darkness, unknown individuals ruthlessly damaged and destroyed the A-frame boards, raising concerns not only about the artificial political tensions they are creating, but also about the motivations driving such actions.

In response to this troubling incident, the Onwa Progressives 2023, a support group for Governor Uzodimma’s re-election, has expressed profound disappointment and frustration about the incident.

It described the vandalism as an attack on democracy and a blatant disregard for freedom of expression and political campaigning.

In a statement issued by the group’s Chairman, Augustus Nduka, a call was made for a thorough investigation into the matter, with the hope of bringing those responsible to justice.

The statement said: “The governor has consistently stressed his commitment to peaceful elections and urged all political parties and their supporters to engage in healthy competition free from violence or vandalism. It is shocking to witness the reckless destruction of campaign materials belonging to the Governor. We awoke on a Saturday morning to discover that the A-frame boards of the Governor along Airport Road and some other areas in the metropolis had been destroyed by these agents of darkness, all in the name of politics.

“The preliminary investigation by our men revealed that the opposition parties are behind this destruction, and we strongly feel it is unhealthy for our politics. This act of vandalism is fundamentally undemocratic, and we implore the security agencies to intensify their efforts to ensure swift and effective responses to acts of destruction while upholding peace within the state. We also urged the Imolites not to express worry over the incident because the Governor is only focused on delivering democratic dividends and won’t be distracted by the antics of the agents of destruction.”

Nduka said as the Imo State gubernatorial election approaches, this incident adds an extra layer of complexity to an already intense campaign season and negates the message of peace and tranquillity the Governor has always espoused.