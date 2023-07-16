Imo 2023: NNPP candidate appoints accomplished journalist as Campaign DG

828 828

The candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party for the 2023 governorship election in Imo State, Chief Uche Ben Odunzeh, has appointed Senator Jude Obianuju Iroegbu as the Director General of the “New Imo/Uche Ben Odunzeh Campaign Organization”.

The appointment, which became effective immediately, was announced in a letter signed by Odunzeh dated July 14.

Recognising Iroegbu’s extensive experience as a highly accomplished journalist, defence editor, security analyst and multimedia consultant, the governorship candidate expressed confidence in his ability to effectively manage diverse assignments within and outside of political circles.

Odunzeh anticipates that Senator Iroegbu will lead an impactful, message-driven campaign, ultimately leading the party to victory in the November 11, 2023 Imo State governorship election.

The letter of appointment conveyed the NNPP governorship candidate’s recognition of Iroegbu’s “impressive achievements and exemplary leadership”.

Senator Iroegbu, originally from Okigwe Local Government Area of Imo State and raised in Lagos and other parts of the country, has over 16 years of experience as a journalist, defence editor, analyst, researcher and development knowledge facilitator.

He currently serves as the CEO of CANAG Communication, Editor-in-Chief at Global Sentinel and Editor-at-Large at PRNigeria.

He is also the Convener of Geopolitics Series and Founder of the Media Centre for Development.

During his 12 years experience as the Defence Correspondent and security analyst at THISDAY and Arise TV, Senator Iroegbu garnered expertise in the security sector and governance reforms.

He has provided consultancy services to renowned organisations such as the British Council, UNICEF, ECOWAS Commission, UNFPA, Nigerian military services and US-based ORB International amongst others on issues of media, security, development and international relations.

Senator Iroegbu holds a Bachelor’s degree in History and International Studies from Imo State University, a Master’s degree in Conflict, Security and Development from the Nigerian Defence Academy, and another Master’s degree in international Affairs and Diplomacy from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria.

He is currently pursuing an MSc in Political Economy and Development Studies at the University of Abuja.

On the other hand, Odunzeh was born into the family of Chief Austin Nwaoha Odunzeh (the Akajaiku 1 of Eziachi) and Ezinne Victoria Chioma Odunzeh in Eziachi Orlu LGA, Imo State, Nigeria.

Odunzeh became a renowned entrepreneur before age of 21, began his education at Childville Nursery School in Yaba, Lagos State, where he received his early education and then attended Our Lady of Apostles Primary School in Yaba, obtaining his First School Leaving Certificate.

For his secondary education, he attended St. John’s College and Palm Groove Secondary School in Lagos State from 1991 to 1996, acquiring his West African Senior School Certificate.

He later pursued a Bachelor of Arts in Economics at the University of District of Columbia, Washington DC from 2005 to 2008.

As a successful entrepreneur and leader, Odunzeh is the chairman of EUC Group, which specialises in real estate, engineering, construction and advertising.

With over 25 years of experience in running and starting businesses in the United States and Nigeria, he has established a track record of building nine-figure businesses and is recognised as one of Nigeria’s preeminent CEO mentors.

He is actively involved in the real estate sector and has empowered over 5,000 people across the nation through his real estate company, EUC Realtors, and foundation platform.

His contributions have earned him the title of “Babalaje of Ibejuland” and he is a Prince in his community, Eziachi Kingdom.

Odunzeh was elected to represent Orlu/Orsu/Oru-East Federal Constituency at the House of Representatives, following the endorsement of the great people of the constituency.

Iroegbu and Odunzeh are in their early 40s and will bring the mission and vision of “new Imo” with youthful zest and vigour.