Imo 2023: Despite reservation, FGGC members denied stay at Protea Hotel, Owerri 

It was a shattering and nasty experience for the old students of Federal Government Girls College, FGGC, Owerri – Fedi-babes last week, when they converged at the Protea Hotel, in Imo capital city for their Reunion.

The Eagle Online learnt about the disgusting experience via a video clip from the organisers.

The Fedi-babes last week gathered at Owerri, arriving from different parts of the world for the 50th anniversary celebration and réunion of their old school.

The choice of their accommodation was Protea Hotel, Owerri.

The organisers have made arrangements for Hotel Reservations months earlier before the date of the event.

However, to their utmost and rude shock, the bookings were outrightly cancelled by the Hotel without notifying them.

The reason given to them was simply that “Oga Governor” has booked all hotels in Owerri till after the Governorship elections, which holds this Saturday – November 11.

Last week, the Imo government denied plans to book all hotel rooms in the state for the forthcoming governorship election.

The State’s Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Declan Emelumba told newsmen in Owerri that the government was not aware of any such arrangement.

“The government is not aware of any such hotel bookings. The government does not correspond with stakeholders through social media and will not do so”, the Commissioner.

Following the cancellation, the stranded and disenchanted Fedi-babes resorted to staying at the hotel lobby.

The less than two minutes video shows the enraged Fedi-babes expressing shocks and disappointment.