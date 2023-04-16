Imo 2023: Achonu wins Labour Party governorship ticket as party holds two primaries

A former representative of Imo North Senatorial District, Athan Achonu, has emerged the governorship candidate of the Labour Party for the November 11, 2023 election in Imo State.

The victory of the former Senator comes amid the Labour Party holding parallel primaries in the state on Saturday.

In a keenly contested election in Owerri, the Imo State capital, with Abia State Governor-elect, Dr. Alex Otti, as Chairman of Election Panel, Achonu floored other contestants.

While he polled 134 votes, his closest rival, Jack Ogunewe, scored 125 votes.

Meanwhile, aside the primaries overseen by Otti, another was held at Andreas Hotel along MCC Road, also in Owerri.

The faction that had its primaries at Andreas Hotel is headed by Onyekwulisi Festus, while that from which Achonu emerged has former National President of the Academic Staff Union of Universities, Professor Ukachukwu Awuzie, as head, with the election held at Landmark Event Centre.