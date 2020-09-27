The Islamic Movement in Nigeria on Sunday accused President Muhammadu Buhari of being responsible for the deteriorating health of its Leader, Sheikh Ibraheem El-Zakzaky, and his wife, Zeenah.

The Secretary, Academic Forum of the IMN, Abdullahi Muhammad Musa, made the remark in a statement in Abuja.

Musa said: “Inalienable as fundamental rights are, Buhari has practically violated all against Sheikh Zakzaky and his wife, Malama Zeenah.

“From the right to personal liberty, to dignity, to whatnot; even the inviolable right to life is threatened, day after day.

“The sanctity of their lives is under serious threats and danger as the poisoned bullet shrapnel which give rise to highly concentrated lead pellets continue to wreak some havoc after the other.

“The couple is seriously sick, and gradually dying in Buhari’s gaol. As their health continues to deteriorate without any sign or an iota of getting better, it is apposite to firmly state that Buhari is responsible for its getting worse.

“For, no human right as enshrined in the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria [as amended] upon which Buhari has not trampled against the duo.”

IMN, which said the duo had been kept in the unhealthy and overcrowded Kaduna Prison, alleged: “President Buhari is the architect of Zaria-massacre and a series of ruthless persecutions of those who oppose the regime’s crackdown on Sheikh Zakzaky’s supporters.”

According to the group, peaceful protesters have been killed in large number in broad day light, places of worship, schools, homes and other property demolished without cause.

Musa added: “There is virtually no civil right that the regime has not violated. The regime has tampered with both domestic and international laws to be able to fulfil its agenda.

“Desperation is what is clearly seen in every move it makes. Is this absolutist tyrant thinking that the public has forgotten the heinous atrocities he ordered for in Zaria?”