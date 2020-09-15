Veteran Nollywood actor, Pete Edochie, has raised the alarm over threat to his life by the Islamic Movement in Nigeria.

The actor raised the alarm in a post on his Facebook page, saying his attackers were directing their aggression at the wrong person.

The IMN had accused the actor and others who took part in an upcoming film, Fatal Arrogance, of having been sponsored by the Nigerian Army to malign their leader, Sheikh Ibraheem El-Zakzaky.

The spokesman of the IMN, Musa Ibrahim, said the issue had been reported to the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu.

But Edochie said the IMN apart from jumping the gun because the film was not yet out, it was also directing its aggression at the wrong person.

He said he was just an actor in the film and not the Writer or Director.

He said: “I don’t understand what the IMN is driving at.

“The film we shot is not even out, it has not been edited, the production is not complete.

“If they have complained to the Inspector-General of Police, and the IGP says give me a copy of the film, what are we going to do because the film is not in existence yet, it is not in circulation.

“I am supposed to have played a role that ridiculed their boss, chief, whoever is in charge of their group.

“I am suggesting that you wait, keep your gunpowder dry, when the film is released, you can now make your grumbles known to the Inspector-General of Police.

“Whatever is being done now is premature, it is not proper.

“Fatal Arrogance, whatever it is, whatever it deals with, I think the best thing to do is to wait until the production comes out.”

Edochie also drew the attention of the public to the threat issued to him for acting in the movie.

He added: “I did not write it, the film was produced by Kingsley Orji Anosike.

“If you want to express resentment over the production, which you have not watched, direct your grievances to the producer of the film not to Pete Edochie who is a mere actor, it does not concern me.

“I thank all those people who out of concern informed me of the campaign of deliberation of my person, the organised threat of my person by IMN, I thank you all.

“I’m a free born of Nigeria, I was born and raised in Nigeria.

“I’m not going to run away from Nigeria because a few individuals think they want things done in their own way.”