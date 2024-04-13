IMN speaks on report of plan to avenge killing of members by police

The Islamic Movement in Nigeria, also known as the Shiites, has denied allegations that it plans to kill police officers in Borno State to avenge the recent killings of its members in Kaduna State.

The IMN made its position on the development known in a statement issued by Professor I. H. Mshelgaru, on Saturday.

In the statement on behalf of the Islamic Movement under the leadership of Sheikh Ibraheem El-Zakzaky (H), he described the intelligence message by the police as untrue and hilarious.

Mshelgaru stated that the Islamic group neither plans to attack any security officer nor individual to avenge the killings of its members by officers of the law enforcement agency.

He clarified that the group has no armed wing contrary to the report being circulated.

He said: “Our attention has been drawn to a ‘Police wireless message’ emanating from the Borno State Police Command indicating that the Islamic Movement in Nigeria has vowed to avenge the killings of its members by the police force in Kaduna.

“This so-called intelligence message Referenced CB.0900/BRS/VOL.12/60 released at 11:30 am on 9th April, 2024 was circulated to all police formations across the state, with additional instruction to snap and share among operation bases commanders for quick dissemination.

“The source of the message, according to the Command, warned that the armed wing of the movement is planning to attack police operatives at vulnerable locations, especially; hotels, beer parlours, black spots, residences and check-points, among others.

“The Islamic Movement led by Sheikh Ibraheem El-Zakzaky (H) expressed deep concern on coming across this devious claim and therefore wishes to refute this message as false.

“We want to categorically inform the general public that there is no any plan to avenge the killings of the seven of our innocent brothers killed in Kaduna and Zaria eight days ago, be it on the police or any other organisation or individual.”

According to Mshelgaru, this shameful “intelligence” surprisingly came from the police headquarters in Maiduguri, almost 800 kilometers away from Kaduna State, where the last killings occurred.

His words: “History has recorded that for the more than 40 years of its existence, the Islamic Movement has never embarked on any vengeance or reprisal mission on either security forces or their sponsored hoodlums, despite the intense prolonged persecutions and heightened provocations.

“It is not willing to avenge, but even if it were to do so, it is illogic, unreasonable and incompatible to avenge a crime committed in Kaduna by people very well known to the movement on innocent police operatives in corners of Borno State.

“It is equally ridiculous for the Nigeria police to claim that the movement has an armed wing, when the whole world had witnessed the killing of thousands of brothers and sisters including the Zaria 2014 and 2015 massacres by the security without incurring even a single injury or casualty.

“We, here again, want the public note that this malicious claim is false, even the public fully knows that the movement does not have an armed wing and it is not armed.

“We call on the Nigeria police to withdraw this disgraceful message it called intelligence and advise it to further desist from all these forms of viciousness and instead concentrate its efforts on the true agents of insecurity in Borno State to flex its weaponry muscles on, so as to give Borno State residents respite and leave the Islamic Movement, as we are vowed to continue with our known struggle for social justice for all.

“By circulating this false and unintelligent intelligence at this time, the Nigeria police in its usual hypocrisy may be planning to commit crimes on the specified locations and blame it on the Islamic Movement as it did severally in the past.

“As such, the general public is further cautioned to this possible evil police intention and should note that in case of any security breach in these named places the police should be held responsible.

“Meanwhile, we still hold the Federal and State Governments responsible for the killing of our brothers on the streets of Kaduna and Zaria peacefully protesting for Palestine and we will continue to seek justice for those killed or injured by the police until we get it, no matter how long.

“The police should also note that the restraints of the Islamic Movement over the years should not be taken for granted; for even conscience tells that there is limit to irresponsibility and oppression.

“Sheikh Zakzaky has said it, time without number, that the day of retribution will come, and will certainly come and justice shall be served accordingly.

Also Read

“All these your atrocities have not been, and will never be forgotten or forgiven.

“Your false alarms and provocations cannot force the movement to act unduly, or distract the conduct of its peaceful activities anywhere in the country.

“A stitch in time saves nine!”