IMN seeks removal of travel ban on El-Zakzaky, wife, lists six demands from Tinubu 

The Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN), on Saturday, gave at least six demands from President Bola Tinubu.

A senior member of IMN, Prof. Shehu Maigandi, during a press briefing in Abuja, urged President Tinubu to order the removal of travel ban placed on their leader, Sheik Ibraheem El-Zakzaky, and his wife, Zeenah, by former President Muhammadu Buhari.

The briefing was titled: “Demand for the Release of our Detained Brothers and the Travel Documents of Our Revered Leader, Sheikh Ibraheem Ya’qoub El-Zakzaky and his Wife.”

He said the release of the couple’s travel documents is necessary for them to attend to their deteriorating health condition abroad.

Maigandi alleged that after the judgement of the Kaduna State High Court that discharged and acquitted El-Zakzaky and his wife from all the allegations levelled against them, “the Buhari regime decided to frustrate the court judgement and hinder the retrieval of their travel documents by directing the National Intelligence Agency (NIA) and Department of State Services (DSS) to continue to hold onto the couple’s travel documents.

He also alleged that Buhari directed the Nigeria Immigration Service not to issue another international passport to the couple.

“In view of the foregoing, we therefore demand as follows:

“Unconditional release of the trio of Malam Haruna Abbas, Malam Ibrahim Hussaini, and Malam Adamu Suleiman, who have been in questionable detention since 2013;

“Prosecution of perpetrators of the killing of three biological sons of Sheikh Zakzaky and thirty-one (31) others on July 25, 2014;

“Unconditional release of Malam Hassan Muhammad and other brothers being detained in various detention facilities illegally without trial;

“The investigation and prosecution of the mastermind and executors of the Zaria Massacre in accordance with the provisions of the Nigerian laws and relevant International conventions;

“The unconditional release of Free Zakzaky protesters, Ibrahim Khalid and 49 others who have been detained since July 22, 2019; and

“Removal of the travel ban on Sheikh Ibraheem Zakzaky and his wife, as well as unconditional release of their travel documents,” he said.

According to him, this press conference is one of the series of press conferences by the Islamic Movement in Nigeria regarding the persecution, maltreatment and brutality of the Nigerian state against its leader, Sheik Ibraheem Zakzaky, his family and followers across the country in the past ten years.

“It is meant to remind the general public and particularly the newly sworn-in government of Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the grave human rights violations against the leader of Islamic Movement in Nigeria, His Eminence, Sheikh Ibraheem Ya’qoub El-Zakzaky (H), his family, and followers by the previous governments of Goodluck Ebele Jonathan and Muhammadu Buhari.

“The public may recall that on March 16, 2013, during the Jonathan’s regime, the operatives of the Department of State Security (DSS) arrested our brother Malam Haruna Abbas at Aminu Kano International Airport upon his return from a foreign trip.

“Two other brothers: Ibrahim Hussaini; and Adamu Suleiman were also arrested at their respective residences.

“Ten years on, the three brothers have been under detention unjustly and in violation of their fundamental human rights as citizens of Nigeria.

“In a similar fashion, on November 18, 2015, the Police arrested our brother Hassan Muhammad at his residence in Maigana Town, Kaduna state, and since then, Malam Hassan has been under illegal detention.

“As a continuation of the state-targeted brutality by the Jonathan’s regime, the Nigerian Army on July 25, 2014, extra judicially killed 34 members of the Islamic movement while on peaceful procession in commemoration of the Annual International Quds Day in Zaria, as a show of solidarity to the oppressed Palestinian people.

“Those killed by the Army include three (3) biological sons of our leader: Ahmad Ibraheem Zakzaky; Mahmud Ibraheem Zakzaky; and Hamid Ibraheem Zakzaky. It is on record that in spite of the pleas, and formal complaints made, the perpetrators of this heinous crime are still not prosecuted,” he said.

Maigandi also recalled that in December 2015, the military assaulted their members, leading to the massacre of over 1000 people, which include men, women, students and children under the Buhari government, among other several onslaughts unleashed on them.