The Islamic Movement in Nigeria on Friday described the recent killings of scores of farmers in Borno State by members of Boko Haram group as crime against humanity.

The Secretary of Academic Forum of the IMN, Abdullahi Musa, made the position of the group known in a statement in Abuja.

Musa said the attack was disheartening.

He said: “The report of close to four scores of farmers being killed in Zabarmari Community of Jere Local Government, Borno State, by the so-called Boko-Haram elements on Saturday, 28 November, 2020, is disheartening, matter-of-factly.

“Such a massacre of innocent citizens is cold-hearted crime against humanity. Even though every human life has a right to be treated with respect and regard, not an ounce was accorded to the victims.”

Musa condemned the attack in its entirety.