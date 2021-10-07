IMN speaks on reported seven-day planned protest in FCT

The Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), on Thursday, refuted the rumour going the round that the group had planned to embark on seven-day protest beginning from October 6 in Abuja.

Abdullahi Muhammad Musa, the Secretary, Academic Forum of the Islamic movement, dismissed the information in a statement he signed in Abuja.

“The Islamic movement under the leadership of Sheikh Ibraheem Zakzaky has no plans for any 7days protest that was supposed to start yesterday, October 6, 2021.

“It Is unfortunate that an agency of the United Nations (UN) that is directly under the office of the UN Secretary General will listen and respond to a cooked up and fake security alert by an unknown body without any verification,” he said.

Musa said the UN should have asked President Muhammadu Buhari and his Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, to release the traveling documents of Sheikh Zakzaky and his wife to attend to their health challenges, “particularly those triggered by numerous bullets shrapnel and fragments which release poison into their blood instead of responding to lies and campaign of calumny by Nigeria’s enemies of peace and progress.

“Sheikh Zakzaky and his wife’s health situation does not only require having qualified medical professionals, but also a medical facility with up-to-date equipments.”

It would be recalled that a security advisory has been on circulation in the social media, including WhatsApp, warning FCT residents against the alleged planned protest by IMN.

According to the information, the protest is in connection with the alleged of their members by security operatives during the group’s annual Arbaeen Symbolic March.

“Members of the group intend to assemble at locations such as Wuse Market, Mararaba, Nyanya, Garki Area 1, Berger/Shoprite, Utako/Banex, Garki Area 3 and the Federal Secretariat, among others for the protest.

“Although host government security agencies have deployed to prevent the demonstration, should the protests hold, there is the likelihood of violent clashes between the security forces and members of the IMN,” it added.