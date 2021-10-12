IMN cautions UN body over malicious security report

The Islamic Movement in Nigeria has cautioned the United Nations Department of Safety and Security office in Abuja over a malicious statement it issued on October 5, 2021 to its workers in particular and the public in general over a purported seven-day planned mass protest, which never occurred.

This was made known by the President, Media Forum of the IMN, Ibrahim Musa, in a statement he issued on Tuesday.

The statement said: “We would like to categorically declare that the Islamic Movement in Nigeria under the leadership of Sheikh Ibraheem Zakzaky has no plans for any 7-day protest that was supposed to have started a week ago! The fact that it hasn’t taken place is a clear indication that it only existed in the imagination of those who concocted the false report.”

The IMN then called on the UN body to contact it next time it receives any security report that concerns it.

It said: “It is disheartening to see such a hate speech and phobia being peddled by the UN’s department of safety and security. Had it been the report was like many before it, we wouldn’t have reacted to it, because we know such reports emanate from security agencies bent on defrauding the nation of its scarce resources in the name of containing an imminent danger. We hope next time when such a blatant lie reaches the UN office, it will contact the Islamic Movement for clarification.”

The Islamic Movement reminded the United Nations that the Federal Government of Nigeria has denied its leader, Sheikh Ibraheem Zakzaky, and his wife, Zeenah, their right to seek medical attention abroad and demands that it takes action.

It said: “We will like to use this opportunity to call on the international community to put pressure on the Buhari regime that perpetrated genocide in Zaria to release the passports of Sheikh Zakzaky and his wife, so that they can travel abroad for proper medical treatment which they have held even as they have been declared not guilty by both the Federal and the State High Courts in Nigeria. No Nigerian leader patronizes medical tourism like Buhari, then why is he denying other citizens proper medical treatment abroad?”