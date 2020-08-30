IMN accuses police of killing two Shiites

Heavily armed policemen have been accused of killing two members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria in Zaria and Kaduna, both in Kaduna State on Sunday.

The group made the allegation in a statement on Sunday, saying those killed were religious mourners who just completed this year’s Ashura processions, a religious rite held by Shiites globally on the 10th of Muharram Islamic calendar.

According to a statement by the President of the Media Team of the IMN, Ibrahim Musa: “As a consequence of these unprovoked attacks, two people in Kaduna lost their lives while many others were injured in both Kaduna and Zaria.”

Musa accused the policemen of taking direct orders from the Kaduna State Governor, Nasir el-Rufai, who the group also alleged was responsible for similar attacks in Kaduna only a week earlier.

It said two people were also killed in the Kaduna attack.

The statement added: “Besides, similar Ashura processions were held today in major towns and cities across Nigeria including some southern states without any incident. Only in Zaria and Kaduna were brutality and violence meted on the peaceful mourners. A number of arrests was also done by these murderous troops of Kaduna state governor, Elrufai.

“The Islamic Movement hereby calls on all well-meaning Nigerians and the International community to call Elrufai to order to force him to desist from further spill of innocent Shiites blood.”