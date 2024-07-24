Immigration suspends officer over alleged drug trafficking

The Nigeria Immigration Service, NIS, has suspended one of its personnel, Akomolafe Gbenga Michael, stationed at the Murtala Muhammad International Airport MMIA, Lagos, over multiple charges of alleged drug trafficking.

DCI Kenneth Udo, spokesman of the Service, disclosed this in a statement issued on Wednesday in Abuja.

According to him, the officer is currently on arraignment before a Federal High Court in Lagos.

He said; “The Service wishes to inform the public that the officer in question has since been subjected to internal processes and placed under suspension following the allegation of his involvement in the case in May, 2024.

“The Service, therefore, fully supports the court proceedings aimed at determining the level of his culpability.

“Nigeria Immigration Service awaits the court judgement before making further comments on this to avoid subjudice.

“The Service reaffirms its commitment to excellent service delivery, discipline, and zero tolerance for criminality and will not hesitate to sanction any officer whose conduct is contrary to these ideals.”

