The Controller-General, Nigeria Immigration Service, Mohammed Babandede, has appointed Amos Okpu, an Assistant Controller, as the service’s new Public Relations Officer.

Babandede made the announcement at a news conference on Tuesday in Abuja.

Okpu replaced Sunday James, who was posted to Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, as controller in-charge of the command.

Before his appointment, Okpu was in-charge of the service’s social media handles.

In his response, the new spokesperson thanked the Controller-General for the appointment and pledged to discharge his duties diligently.

He also solicited the support and cooperation of the media, the same way they extended to his predecessor to enable him to achieve on his mandate.

He also pledged to ensure cordial working relationship with newsmen.