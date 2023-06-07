Immigration promotes 37 officers in Ondo

Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Wednesday promoted and decorated no fewer than 37 officers to various ranks in Ondo State.

Olufunmilayo Bosede, Ondo State Comptroller of Immigration, who decorated the officers, said that the promotion was to boost the morale of the officers, so they could be encouraged to do better in the service.

Bosede explained that the promotion was also a fulfillment in part of the promises of the acting Comptroller General, Wuraola Adepoju, to address the welfare of the officers as and at when due.

The State comptroller charged all the promoted officers to discharge their duties diligently, saying that professionalism was a core value of the Nigeria Immigration Service.

According to her, promotion does not come from south or west but God is the only one that promotes people to various ranks.

“Out of the lot that went for this promotion, you have been selected; you have been deemed fit for promotion.

“So, we should all remember that promotion is an incentive to boost your morale as officers to perform better in your duties.

“As you are being promoted and decorated today, the service has expectations from you and you are expected to perform your duties with more diligence and dedication, and you need to show professionalism.

“Because all eyes are on you as senior officers, change your attitude to work. We expect punctuality, dedication, neatness and exemplary conduct that officers coming behind you can emulate,” Bosede said.

The state comptroller, therefore, called on other officers, especially those that missed the last promotion examination, not to relent in their efforts to perform diligently.

She said that another list was out already for a fresh batch of officers to sit for examination.

“To those of you who got the promotion, congratulations! We wish you good luck in your next line of duties and for those who missed it, your time is around, it’s even now and very soon you will also be celebrated.

Iyabo Olaofe, one of the promoted officers, who was promoted from Assistant Comptroller of Immigration (ACI) to Deputy Comptroller of Immigration (DCI), appreciated the comptroller-general for counting them worthy.

Olaofe said that the promotion would help them to do more in the service, saying it was a bigger responsibility for all the promoted officers to discharge their services accordingly.

“It has become imperative for every individual who has been promoted to put in more effort that will move the service forward.

“While those that missed this promotion should not be discouraged, because God will promote them at the appropriate time,” Olaofe said.

The promoted officers, one was promoted to deputy comptroller of immigration; five to chief superintendent of immigration; three to superintendent of immigration; and seven to deputy superintendent of immigration.

Six others were promoted to assistant superintendent of immigration 1 and 15 to assistant superintendent of immigration 2.