Immigration Officer, two others die in auto-crash

An Inspector of the Nigeria Immigration Service, Seme Area Command, Owolabi Adebola, and two others have died in an auto-crash along Seme-Badagry Expressway.

Unit Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps, Badagry, Williams Manga, said this to the News Agency of Nigeria.

Manga, who spoke with the NAN on Thursday, said the accident occurred on Wednesday evening around 4:30pm at Gbethrome, near Sultan Beach in Badagry.

According to the Unit Commander, the Command received an emergency call at 4:31pm and they got to the scene at exactly 4:36pm.

He said: “The accident involved one green Toyota Camry with registration number KTU 519 HN with four passengers and the driver.

“The immigration officer and two other passengers died instantly, while the driver and one other sustained injuries.

“The injured were taken to General Hospital, Badagry while the bodies of the deceased were deposited at the hospital mortuary.”

According to Manga, the accident was caused by excessive speeding by the driver.

He, therefore, urged all motorists to adhere to speed limits and conduct routine vehicle checks for prompt detection and replacement of faults.