Immigration hands over fleeing Enugu native doctor to police

The Lagos State Command of the Nigeria Immigration Service has handed over notorious crime suspect Obi Levi Obieze to the Lagos Police Command for further investigation.

Spokesperson, Lagos State Police Command, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the development in a statement released on Friday via X.

“ONGOING: @nigimmigration, Lagos State Command hands over wanted suspect, Obi Levi Obieze, to @LagosPoliceNG at the Police Command Headquarters, Ikeja,” Hundeyin, a Chief Superintendent of Police, announced.

Obieze, also known as Levi Obu Onyeka, was arrested on May 29, 2025, by operatives of the Nigeria Immigration Service at the Gbaji checkpoint along Badagry-Seme Road while attempting to flee the country on a motorcycle.

His arrest followed credible intelligence linking him to the abduction, kidnapping, and alleged ritual killing of a 13-year-old girl in Isiagu Community, Enugu State.

The Comptroller General of the Nigeria Immigration Service, Kemi Nandap, confirmed the arrest in a statement issued by the Service Public Relations Officer, ACI AS Akinlabi, on Thursday.

Part of the statement reads, “According to reports, Obi Levi Obieze, a resident of Umuojor village in Isiagu Community, Enugu State, and a known native doctor, is alleged to have been involved in the kidnapping of a 13-year-old girl on 27th May, 2025.

“The victim was reportedly abducted by a group of three men while walking with her father to farm. She was subsequently rescued by the police from a shrine purportedly linked to the suspect, according to a news article published on 28th May, 2025, by a national newspaper.”

According to the NIS, Obieze’s identity was confirmed through a National Identity Management Commission enrollment slip found in his possession.

He also reportedly confessed to the crimes during initial questioning.

