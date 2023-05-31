Immigration CG due for retirement day after appointment

The newly appointed Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Adepoju Carol Wura-Ola, is due for retirement today, reports Daily Trust.

The federal government, through the Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board, had announced the appointment of the Deputy Comptroller-General of Immigration as the acting Comptroller-General in a statement dated May 26, 2023.

The statement, signed by the Secretary of the board, Ja’afaru Ahmed, a copy which was obtained by Daily Trust on Monday in Abuja, said the appointment took effect from Tuesday, the 30th of May 2023.

The statement read: “I write to convey the approval of the Chairman of the Board for you to cover duties of the Office of the Comptroller General, Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) as the most senior Deputy Comptroller General (DCG).

“You are enjoined to bring to bear your wealth of experience on the job as well as consolidate on the ongoing transformation of the Service.”

However, a document obtained by Daily Trust showed that Adepoju, who was born on July 13, 1963, was employed in the Service on May 31, 1988.

She is expected to retire on May 31, 2023, according to the official document.

A reliable source told Daily Trust that she might continue as the Comptroller-General in acting capacity until a new Minister of Interior is appointed following the change of government on Monday.

The source, who would not want to be named, said only the chairman of the board is empowered to recommend a candidate to the president for the position of Comptroller-General.

“The Minister of Interior is the chairman of the board and it is only the minister who can recommend a candidate for an appointment to the position.

“The law does not give room for an acting chairman. So, she will most likely remain in office until we have a new Minister of Interior”, the source said.

The Public Relations Officer of the Nigerian Immigration Service, Tony Akuneme, did not answer several phone calls to him by our correspondent seeking his reaction yesterday.

Daily Trust