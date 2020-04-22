The Comptroller-General, Nigeria Immigration Service, Muhammad Babandede, has resumed work following recovery from COVID-19 infection.

The Public Relations Officer of NIS, Sunday James, said in statement on Tuesday in Abuja that the comptroller-general returned to work after testing negative twice.

He noted that Babandede tested positive for COVID-19 after returning from the United Kingdom.

He said the immigration boss went into isolation thereafter.

James said: “During the break, he received briefs online and directed accordingly with respect to national assignments as the comptroller-general of immigration saddled with control of people’s entry and exit, enforcement of the Federal Government directives with respect to the restriction order on international travels through the airports, land borders and seaports.

“All these were effectively directed online by him while on break.”

James said the service engaged all its commands at the air, sea and land borders to step-up operations for the control and management of human mobility.

He said non-Nigerians, who had no business with government in provision of critical services as stipulated in the restriction order, were prevented from coming into Nigeria.

James said Nigerians were, however, allowed entry, but handed over to officials of Ministries of Health and World Health Organisation for compliance with protocols.

He said: “This is in line with the medical procedures stipulated for every passengers to curtail spread of COVID-19.

“The control measures at the entry and exit points have helped in the government’s fight to stop the spread and ensure the well-being of Nigerians and other citizens residing in Nigeria.”

The NIS spokesman quoted Babandede as expressing satisfaction with the level of compliance and urging officers and men of the NIS to sustain the tempo and avoid compromising national security and safety regulations.