Imisi wins N80m, SUV as she dusts others in BBNaija Season 10

After 10 weeks of drama, entertainment, and unforgettable moments, Imisi Ayanwale, simply called Imisi on the reality television show, has been crowned the winner of Big Brother Naija Season 10.

The 23-year-old lady beat 28 other housemates to clinch the coveted title and walk away with the N150 million grand prize.

Imisi secured the win with votes from fans across Nigeria and beyond, edging out Dede Ashiogwu and Koyin Sanusi, who emerged as first and second runner-up respectively in a thrilling finale watched by millions.

Her victory makes her the fourth woman to win Big Brother Naija.

She joins Mercy Eke, Phyna, and Ilebaye in the show’s history.

Speaking on the milestone, Atinuke Babatunde, Executive Head of Content and West Africa Channels, MultiChoice, said: “This season of Big Brother Naija has been nothing short of phenomenal.

“The housemates gave Nigerians unforgettable moments, and Imisi’s win is a testament to her authenticity, resilience, and ability to connect with fans.

“At MultiChoice, we are proud to continue creating platforms that celebrate Nigerian talent, showcase our culture, and unite audiences across Africa.”

The grand prize includes N80 million in cash alongside a brand-new SUV.

“Now in its 10th season, Big Brother Naija has cemented itself as Africa’s biggest reality television show, creating stars and cultural moments that resonate beyond the screen.