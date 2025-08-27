IMF, IFC praises on Nigeria’s economy, success evidence of Tinubu’s reforms – TDF

The Democratic Front has welcomed the outpouring of commendations for the stability and steady recovery of Nigeria’s economy, by the International Finance Corporation (IFC) and the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The IMF and IFC had commended the President Tinubu-led administration for implementing structural reforms required to make Nigeria a more attractive investment destination.

IMF Resident Representative, Dr. Christian Ebeke, and Principal Country Officer, IFC, Nigeria, Mr. Christian Mulamula, made the commendation during the “International Business Conference and EXPO 2025: Invest Nigeria” organised by Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI).

In a statement signed by its Chairman, Mallam Danjuma Muhammad and Secretary, Chief Wale Adedayo, the TDF described the commendations as a testament to the effectiveness of President Tinubu’s bold economic reforms.

The pro-democracy group recalled that the Chairman of the World Bank, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo Iweala, during her visit to Nigeria, had also acknowledged the impressive stability of the economy, and the remarkable success attained by the ongoing economic reforms under the Tinubu-led administration.

“Iweala also boosted the President’s morale, by predicting economic resurgence for Nigeria in the near future, if the course of the reform is sustained,” it further stated.

Continuing, the group said, “It is imperative to also recall that at different stages of the ongoing economic reforms, top-notch world credit rating agencies like Fitch, Moody’s Investors Service, and Standard and Poor’s (S&P) have rated Nigeria’s credit outlook to be Stable, on account of the ongoing restructuring of the economy, and reengineering of the nation’s financial system by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“Major achievements of the Tinubu reforms in the economy like the deceleration of inflation pressure, stability of foreign exchange rate, steady increase in foreign reserve, and the tremendous surge in national revenue generation, indicates the possibility of the country’s gradual return to economic resurgence, through sustained economic growth, low and stable inflation rate, increased investment and consumer confidence, and improved employment rates and job market stability in a short period of time.

“As we celebrate the macroeconomic breakthrough of the ongoing reforms, we are confident that the economic health of the nation would further improve, when the new tax administration takes- off in January 2026.

“It is therefore a huge kudos to Tinubu’s courage to initiate a painful, but necessary economic reform that has instituted an accountable financial system that is resistive to the pressure of corruption and market monopoly.”

The TDF however noted that the benefits of the positive assessments of the economy by global bodies like the World Bank, IMF, IFC, FITCH, MOODY’s, and S&P are multi-faceted and multi-dimensional.

It advised that Nigeria must leverage the endorsement of these global bodies to attract investments and promote economic stability to consolidate Tinubu’s commitment to good economic governance and transparency.

“We call on Nigerians to take pride in the flurry of global endorsement and commendations for the President’s economic milestone. Bearing in mind that their continuous support for ongoing policies and programs will entrench an order of good governance, in a robust and stable economy.

“Finally, we urge Mr. President to remain resolute in his commitment to driving his economic reforms to fruition. Because we believe that he should stay the course, so that Nigerians can reap the full benefits of his economic reforms,” the group added.

