Imasuen to be buried December 2

The remains of late Grace Ewere Imasuen will be laid to rest in Benin City, Edo State on December 2, 2017.

The renowned educationist joined her ancestors on October 12, 2017 during a brief illness.

According to the burial programme released by her son, Charles Igbinidu, there will be a Service of Songs in her residence at 1, Otabor Street, off Usunobun Street, behind Presentation National High School, Ugbekun Quarters, Benin City by 4pm on December 1, 2017.

There will be a private graveside service for immediate family members and friends on December 2, 2017, while reception/entertainment of guests will follow at 7, Ali Aiyanyor Street, off Akin Oladunyin Street, by Ugbor Primary School, Ugbor GRA Quarters, Benin City.

Imasuen was born on June 2, 1941 in Benin City.

The daughter of late Mr. and Mrs. Enayaba Imasuen, her father was a prominent Ranger in the old Western and Midwestern regions.

She commenced her education at Anglican Girls Primary School, Benin City and then proceeded to Sacred Heart College, Ubiaja for her Teacher’s Grade 2 certificate.

She went on to the University of Benin for her Associateship Certificate in Education and later attended College of Education, Ekiadolor for her National Certificate in Education.

A devout Christian, she began her teaching career in Osula Memorial School, Igbogiri in 1966.

From 1973 to 1987, she was taught at Agbado Primary School, Benin City.

She was transferred to Owinna Primary School in 1988.

She was later transferred to Ologbosere Primary School in 1995 and retired in 2000 as an Headmistress after serving for 35 years

She is survived by her children: Charles Osaretin Igbinidu and his wife, Funlola; and Jennifer Rorobi and husband, Ejiro.

She also has six grandchildren, brothers, sisters, uncles, nephews, nieces and many other relatives and close friends.

Speaking about his mother, Charles Igbinidu said: “She was a caring mother who did all she could to ensure that her children imbibed excellent values, quality education and succeeded in their chosen career.

“My Mother was the most beautiful woman I ever saw.

“I attribute all my success in my life to the moral, intellectual and physical education I received from her.

“She was a beautiful soul, kind and very hardworking.

“She was also very prayerful.

“I attribute all my accomplishments in life to her love, sacrifices, encouragement and prayers.

“She will be greatly missed.

“In the words of Eliza Cook: ‘I miss thee, my Mother! Thy image is still the deepest impressed on my heart.’”