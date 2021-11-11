Imasayi town set for coronation of new monarch

All is now set for the coronation of His Royal Majesty, Oba Kuoye Lukman Olalekan Adeleke, Ilufemiloye, Oyesokun V, Olu of Imasayi Kingdom in Yewa North Local Government of Ogun State.

The ceremony which will hold on Saturday November 13, 2021, at the Oluaso High School Playing Ground, Imasayi, will mark the peak of a week-long event that has revitalised the ancient town with hope and enthusiasm. It is also coming after the conclusion of his traditional seclusion and other rites (Ipebi).

Expected at the event is the Executive Governor of Ogun State, Otunba Dapo Abiodun. Other top dignitaries to grace the occasion include the Deputy Governor, Engr. Noimot Salako-Oyedele, former Governor of Ogun State, Otunba Gbenga Daniel and his erstwhile deputy, Alhaja Salmat Badru, the members of the State Executive Council and key players in the private sector.

The Hon. Commissioner for Local Government & Chieftaincy Affairs, Ogun State, Hon. Afolabi Afuape, on August 26, 2021 presented the staff of office and instruments to Oba Kuoye in a ceremony witnessed by tens of thousands of people at a colourful ceremony in Imasayi.

“We have waited for this long to present to the world what people of Imasayi are made of. It is exciting to inform all our invitees, sons and daughters of Imasayi that we are ready to use this coronation to kickstart the development of our ancestral home,” Commodore Kunle Olawunmi(rtd), Chairman, Central Planning Committee, said.

Olawunmi noted that arrangements had been concluded to ensure a hitch free coronation ceremony on Saturday and beyond.

Oba Lukman Olalekan Kuoye was born on April 18, 1970 at Ado-Odo to the family of Kuoye of Imasayi in Yewa North Local Government of Ogun State.

He attended St. Stephens Comprehensive High School, Ado Odo and Lagos State University(LASU), Ojo, Lagos. He is currently undertaking his doctorate degree in social works at LASU.

Oba Lukman was once the Special Assistant to Governor Gbenga Daniel, Secretary, Ado-Odo/Ota Local Government and Vice Chairman – Transition Committee, Ado-Odo/Ota Local Government.