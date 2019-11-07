Olympic Eagles coach, Imama Amapakabo, has assured that his lads are ready to defend their title when the Under 23 Afcon kicks off in Egypt.

The former Rangers of Enugu handler gave this assurance ahead of their group opener against Cote d’Ivoire on Saturday.

His words: “We have players in camp here who are ready to give their all and do Nigeria proud any day, any time. We are quietly confident, and will take it one match at a time.

“We are quite aware that as defending champions, so much is expected of us. This team will throw everything into the battle and ensure it does not disappoint Nigerians.”

Amapakabo has been able to welcome the majority of his listed overseas-based professionals, and with the complement of glory-hungry home-based professionals, expects to brush aside the challenge of the Ivorians, Zambia and South Africa in the group phase.