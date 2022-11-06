Image on Naira note: Atiku seeking Obasanjo’s humiliation – APC

The All Progressives Congress, APC, Presidential Campaign Council, PCC, has accused Atiku of offering a Greek Gift to former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, to humiliate him by his suggestion that the former President’s face should be on the planned new Naira notes. The party also said its candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, is far healthier and better than that of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

APC was reacting to a statement by Atiku’s campaign team, which said Tinubu was not fit to govern the nation. “Even Peter Obi has far more to offer than him. Atiku and his camp know that Jagaban will win this election hands down and as each day passes it is getting clearer.“That is why they are so jittery. That is why they resort to nothing but falsehood, insults and abuse.

“That is why the only thing they talk about is Jagaban’s health and age.“We want a campaign that centres on issues, but Atiku and his men do not even know the meaning of the word,” said the APC Campaign Council.

Spokesman for the PDP Presidential Campaign Council, Senator Dino Melaye, had asked the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, to subject both Atiku and Tinubu to a narcotic test.In an interview with journalists on Saturday, Melaye had said, “I call on the leading presidential candidates to submit themselves to medical fitness examination, including narcotics examination.

“I call on the NDLEA Chairman, Buba Marwa, to take Atiku and Tinubu for drug tests because anyone who will be our President must be free of drugs.

“This is important as our country is battling the scourge of drug abuse.

“Tinubu is not fit. I challenge him to a medical examination and Atiku will do same. We want to see if Tinubu’s pronouncement of agbado, cassava and 50 million youths to be employed in the army and people tweeting on WhatsApp are mere statements or they were made out of mental imbalance.

“Aso Rock is looking for a healer, not a patient. Nigerians don’t want another President that will be visiting London every week and cause us economic and social distractions.”

However, Director Special Media Projects and New Media at the Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode said “compared to Atiku Abubakar, the Jagaban is as fit as a fiddle”.

He said unlike the former Vice President, Tinubu has nothing to hide.

“He has no skeletons in his cupboard, he does not visit the dark places and he is pure in body, spirit and soul.

“Atiku cannot come anywhere near Asiwaju in terms of his mental or physical virility or acumen.

“Whether mentally, physically or spiritually Atiku is very far behind. Worse of all he lacks intellectual substance.

“All you need to do is speak to him for ten minutes to know that his head is totally empty and that there is nothing between his ears. The man knows nothing. He is dangerously shallow.

“Other than flying all over the world with his friends and living like an Arab Sheik whilst surrounded by slaves when he is in his native Dubai, the man is as hollow and dull as a barrel,” he stated.

Fani-Kayode also accused Atiku of offering a Greek Gift to former President Olusegun Obasanjo by his suggestion that the former president’s face should be on the planned new Naira notes.

The APC PCC spokesman said; “This is the same man that is now calling OBJ a statesman and is saying he deserves a Nobel Prize and that his face should be on the naira.

“Atiku is lying. He does not mean a word of it. He is offering a Greek gift. He is playing politics.

“Deep down he hates OBJ with a passion and he has always done because the President outfoxed and outpunched him at every turn when he attempted his treacherous move to usurp him and take his place as President.

“Some of us shall never forget that. A man brought you from nowhere and made you his Vice President and you tried to knife him in the back and take his position.

“You tried to disgrace and humiliate him and you coveted his seat. That sounds like Lucifer when he was in heaven to me.

“In the days of President Obasanjo those of us that were in that government knew him as the pretender, the usurper and the kingslayer.

“We called him those names because he tried his best to usurp the powers of the then President and he sought every opportunity to undermine, insult, discredit, humiliate and dishonor him.

“We thank God that each time he did so he failed. He tried his best to slay Obasanjo politically but God was with the President and he delivered him from his evil hand.

“It was so bad that on two separate occasions I was constrained to attempt to walk him out of cabinet meetings and I told him off in front of the entire cabinet and President, but each time Obasanjo saved him.

“Had it not been for OBJ’s kindness, merciful nature and intervention the entire cabinet was ready to take my lead and walk out on him for his treachery.

“We just couldn’t bear it anymore. After I did it the second time he never came back to any cabinet meeting again. We were pleased with that. It’s the best thing he could have done.

“No matter what you say about Asiwaju Tinubu, he has never betrayed those that helped him to power.

“He is loyal to his own to a fault whilst Atiku does not know the meaning of the word.

“A man that is trying to give the impression that he was part and parcel of Obasanjo’s success as President when in actual fact he was trying to frustrate that government’s efforts to improve the lives of our people is nothing less than treacherous and deceitful and he cannot be trusted with power,” he stated.





