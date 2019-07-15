The Oyo State Governor, Engr. Seyi Makinde, on Monday made good his campaign promise to publicly declare his assets.

The Governor, who visited the Oyo State office of the Code of Conduct Bureau in Ibadan to receive a copy of the asset declaration form, said his decision to make the assets public was in fulfillment of a personal promise he made during the election.

Details of the assets as contained in the CCB 1 with the name: Oluseyi Abiodun Makinde, which was declared at the High Court of Oyo State on May 28, 2019, indicated that the Governor is worth over N48 billion.

The assets declaration form, marked OYSE/2019/001, contained details of cash at hand, in the bank, landed properties (developed and undeveloped), household items, share and bonds owed by the Governor, his wife, Omini Makinde, as well as his companies.

According to details of the asset form made public by his Chief Press Secretary, Taiwo Adisa, the Governor of Oyo State had cash at hand and in the bank worth N234,742,296.01 as at May 28, 2019.

In dollar terms, the Governor has cash valued at $30,056.99 as at the same date.

Properties, including the developed and undeveloped as well as household items indicated on the asset forms, showed that the Governor is worth N2, 624,800,500(two billion, six hundred and twenty-four million, eight hundred thousand, five hundred Naira as at the date of asset declaration.

In Dollar terms, the Governor also declared properties, developed and undeveloped as well as household items valued at $4,400,000 only.

In South African Rands, the Governor declared buildings and household items worth four Million, four hundred and fifty-seven thousand, five hundred and fifty-four and four South African Rands.

The houses declared by the Governor included nine buildings in Nigeria, two in the United States of America and one in South Africa.

One of the properties in the United States is described as “jointly owned.”

The details showed the current value of Makinde’s companies stand at N48,150,736,889 (forty-eight billion, one hundred and fifty million, seven hundred and thirty-six thousand, eight hundred and eighty-nine Naira), with 33,730,000 units of shares as at May 28, 2019.

The Governor also has existing Bonds (Eurobond) worth $3,793,500 as well as shares, debentures and other securities valued at N120,500,000.

The companies listed by the Governor included Makon Engineering and Technical Services Limited; Energy Traders and Technical Services Limited; Makon Oil and Gas Limited; Makon Group Limited; Makon Construction Limited; and Makon Power System Limited.

The asset declaration form indicated that Governor Makinde’s four companies have additional assets denominated as loan notes, including Makon Engineering and Technical Services Limited (N1.7 billion); Makon Power System Limited (N148.4 million); Makon Oil and Gas Limited (N341 million); Energy Traders and Technical Services Limited (N1.159 billion), totalling N3.389 billion.

Speaking with newsmen at the CCB office in Ibadan, Makinde said: “I came here to collect the photocopy of the form that I signed in fulfillment of the campaign promise to the people that I will declare my asset publicly and release the document to the public.

“I will encourage all the members of my cabinet to do the same thing but inasmuch as they stay within the ambit of the law, I will encourage them to do the same.”